A beautiful example of what are known as “lawn trees” are located in the forest Between the Rivers (BTR).
Lawn trees appear out of place among the acres of typical BTR foliage. They’re larger and more prominent, often a different species than nearby trees, with signs of past trimming and caretaking.
They are, as the name implies, trees that were planted and grown in the yards of BTR homes before TVA forcibly removed residents in the late 1960s. Wherever a lawn tree is growing, a house foundation and cistern are likely close by.
Lawn trees are living memorials — lasting evidence of a world that once existed in this hauntingly beautiful stretch of land between the Cumberland and Tennessee rivers.
— Thanks to David Nickell and Leon Forsythe for their invaluable knowledge and guidance. Courtesy of the Facebook group Lyon County Love Affair.
•••
Kuttawa Mineral Springs served as a social gathering place long before the famed summer revivals, vacation cottages, drive-in theater, hotel, restaurant, and swimming pool of the 1930s-50s.
The accompanying photograph shows men of means posing for the camera at the end of the 19th century. Note the dangling gold watch chains, the exquisite suits, and the metal drinking cup resting on the ledge. This is one of the earliest known photographs of Kuttawa Springs.
There is a good chance that one of these men is an Anderson family member, possibly Col. Allen Latham Anderson (1837-1910), son of Charles and Eliza Anderson. Lathan, a Civil War hero like his uncle, Robert, was also a civil engineer who helped to design many of the beautiful, canopied streets around Kuttawa (and likely Lake Clough and the Springs area).
— Selected from the Charles Anderson/Susan Mace collection at the Lyon County Library. Research and archival restoration by Christian R. Greco, in collaboration with former Kuttawa Mayor Jimmy Campbell.
