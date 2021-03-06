The Boys of Summer.
(“Don’t let it be forgot, that once there was a spot, for one brief shining moment, that was known as Camelot.”)
A group of teenage boys found themselves grappling with the news that their beloved hometown, Eddyville, was doomed. It was just a matter of time before the government built a dam and flooded the town, their homes, their ballfield, their school — everything they knew and loved.
This group of boys often went camping on these hot and hazy summer days, whether across the river at the Lady House, up at Riverview Cemetery, or anywhere else they could satisfy their itch to explore.
On this particular outing, for reasons unknown, one of the boys carried a small hatchet. (For protection from grizzlies? To ward off an Indian attack?) Even at a young age, this particular boy had a preternatural sense of the passage of time — an appreciation for history, and a belief in one’s duty to honor the past.
Producing the small hatchet from his bag as they stood on that hillside, the boy gestured toward the town below and reminded his friends that someday soon, all of this would be gone — wiped off the map, and possibly forgotten. They had a duty, the lad reasoned, to leave their mark for future generations. To make a record of their presence there, on that sloping cemetery hill, so that someday, somehow, someone would find a record of their existence.
The boy raised the hatchet over his head as he said this, and brought it down as hard as he could upon an ancient cedar tree. He did this again. And again. And again. Crisscrossing the blade to hack away at the cedar shell until it produced a significant mark — one that would surely last forever. A mark suitable to survive, and celebrate, the passage of time.
Flash forward almost 60 years. That same boy, now a father, a grandfather, a historian, and a Kentucky Supreme Court Justice, returned to Riverview Cemetery (as he often did) in search of the hatchet marks he left on that tree in 1958. The spot eluded him for a number of years — until finally, one day, what looked like a strange hole on the side of an (even more ancient) tree caught his eye. He’d found the mark, now partially — metaphorically — obscured by the resilient cedar, as the tree had continued to live, to rebound, to heal around the scars of the past.
Flash forward exactly 60 years. A plaque commemorating the historical hatchet job was installed on this very same tree in Riverview Cemetery. The boy’s lifelong friend who was also on that outing in 1958, and who is now a retired mathematician and educator, participated in the plaque placement with this writer to memorialize this moving story of old Lyon County.
These boys of summer once dreamt of leaving their mark so that they, and their beloved Eddyville, would never be forgotten. The town, and some of the boys, may not have survived to see it, but six decades have passed since that fateful encounter between an old cemetery cedar and a little hatchet — and they have not been forgotten.
The next time you find yourself up around Riverview, pause for a moment to appreciate the centuries of American history that are preserved on that storied hillside. And if you happen upon a brass plaque and a strange scar on the side of a towering tree, remember these boys — and what they did here.
