FULTON — Debris and mud filled the streets after Wednesday’s flash flooding swept through downtown Fulton businesses. Sandbags were in the streets of downtown, which provided relief from Thursday’s additional rain.
Hoyt Moore has owned The Keg Bar & Grill for almost 10 years. Moore is familiar with flooding in the area, but he said he’s never seen anything like this.
“It came up pretty quick, had employees here waiting to open up on a normal day and then we realized it wasn’t going to be a normal day,” Moore said.
It look less than two hours for the water to become kneecap high within his restaurant.
“Basically, there was nothing we could do. I mean we just hoped and prayed it didn’t get high enough to get into the sockets, where we’d have to turn the power off then we’d lose all our food, and stuff. It didn’t get that high thankfully,” Moore said.
While Moore was hoping for the best, Fulton City Fire Chief Steven Lang said the weather overwhelmed the town’s current infrastructure.
“The event with the downtown area transpired really quickly. It went over and, within around 20 minutes, it was inundated with 3 to 4 inches of water,” Lang said.
Depending on the location, Lang said water reached anywhere from ankle deep to kneecap high.
“We did evacuate some of those businesses because we just didn’t know what was coming next and the event went on for several hours, and we de-escalated as water levels went back down,” Lang said.
The swift water leaves Moore cleaning up and starting again.
“There’s just not much you can do when Mother Nature says, ‘Here you go,’ ” Moore said.
Moore said the damage to his restaurant is covered by flood insurance through FEMA — and is eagerly awaiting the call from his adjuster. But he’s more concerned about his employees not having an income. He said he’s doing what he can to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.