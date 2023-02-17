Water covers Jones Road (above), and the yard of a home off Husband Road (at right) in McCracken County, following a morning of heavy rain that caused flash flooding across West Kentucky. Transportation officials said while some roads had reopened by midday Thursday, several remained closed. Spokesman Keith Todd said it was likely other roads were flooded that had not been brought to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s attention. According to the National Weather Service, monitors recorded just over an inch and a half of rain at the Barkley Regional Airport by 12:30 Thursday, with showers winding down. Parts of Marshall County reported more than 2.5 inches. Much of the area was under a tornado watch for much of Thursday morning, though no tornadoes were reported. National Weather Service Hydrologist Mary Lamm said she expected creeks to subside within 24 hours, with “a little bit of a rise” on the Ohio River.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In