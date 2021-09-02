Fishing poles available for checkout at library

McCracken County Public Library is Paducah’s newest resource for fishing materials.
The library made fishing poles available for people 18 and older to check out on Sept. 1. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife donated 16 poles for the library to lend out. It also provided kits with bobbers, lures, weights and hooks that fishers get to keep after checking out a pole.
Amanda Quint, adult services library assistant who also fishes and creates fishing tutorial videos, came up with the idea when she was employed at Metropolis Public Library and worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to make fishing poles available in Metropolis. She was able to connect with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and said the library and department are seeing if the idea will pan out at the McCracken County Public Library.
Quint said fishing is a good family activity.
“It gets people away from technology and allows them to recharge themselves,” Quint said.
Quint said the rods the library has are best used for panfishing and for catching smaller fish. She said fishing novices who come to the library interested in learning the basics can ask for her and she can show them some of the basics, like how to tie a knot for the fishing hook.
The library will be adding tutorial videos soon on its Facebook page where Quint will show fishing newbies some of the basics.
The poles may be used anywhere fishing is allowed. To fish in Kentucky, anyone older than 16 must have a fishing permit from the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.