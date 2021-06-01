Paducah Parks & Recreation is hosting the Noble Park Fish Out Tournament for children 5 to 12 years of age.
The free tournament will be on June 5 at Lake Gerry Montgomery in Noble Park.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Shelter 10 (across from Noble Park Poolhouse).
Fishing is from 9 until 11 a.m. An awards ceremony will follow at Shelter 10. This is a catch and release tournament, according to a news release from the city.
Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the categories of “Longest Fish” and “Most Fish Caught” for both boys and girls. Goodie bags will be handed out to the first 75 people to register.
Children may use their own pole and bring their own bait, or they may borrow a pole and/or bait from Paducah Parks & Recreation while supplies last. A fishing license is not needed in Kentucky for those younger than 16.
