Marshall County Fiscal Court is considering whether to install a new E911 board amid escalated tensions over the upcoming E911 center.
Commissioner Kevin Spraggs made a motion to have County Attorney Jason Darnall draft an ordinance to put a board in place that would preside over funds and personnel for E911. The motion passed in a 3-1 vote with Judge-Executive Kevin Neal dissenting.
Spraggs’ motion came after E911 Director Chris Freeman gave a public statement to the court on what he and Marshall County’s dispatchers have had to deal with over the past few years, and called out Spraggs specifically for allegedly discriminating against the director for his hearing disability.
Freeman also said the commissioner took “retaliatory” steps against the director for having accused him of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Freeman said after once again notifying the commissioner that he’d violated the Act, the commissioner “immediately acted on social media to champion a supervisory board for the control and termination of my employment.”
“Me, my work and my employees, what you’re going to witness today is likely another attempt to harass, demean and discriminate against a county employee who is guilty of nothing but doing the job he was hired to do. Furthermore, it is an extension of the attempt in 2020 that Commissioner Spraggs colluded to impact my employment, stop the funding of a 911 center, which will ultimately cripple our communities access to public safety services,” he said.
Spraggs took issue with Freeman’s claim that his Facebook post was a retaliation against the director. He said it simply asked community members whether they would support a new 911 board and that they could contact him to discuss it further. He said the majority said yes.
Freeman added he’d been retaliated against for filing a complaint on behalf of a 911 dispatcher who alleged a Marshall County Sheriff’s deputy had sexually harassed her. Within weeks of filing the complaint to Sheriff Eddie McGuire, Freeman said a “black bag” had been placed on his office door. He said the retaliation was in violation of the Kentucky Whistleblowers Act.
Furthermore, he said this led to the petition of no confidence in the director that was “championed” by the sheriff last year.
Freeman also accused the court of not doing anything to reprimand the commissioner or the sheriff’s office for violating the Acts, and he had to resort to making the public statement in open court.
“The safety and well being of the 30,000-plus citizens that live in our community and the many more that travel here in the hopes to utilize our beautiful lake and various other state and national parks is truly what’s at stake here,” he said.
Immediately after Freeman’s statement, Spraggs made his motion, which was seconded by Commissioner Justin Lamb. Commissioner Monti Collins ultimately sided with Lamb and Spraggs under the condition that one of the three commissioners assisted Darnall in drafting the ordinance.
Before the vote took place, two of Marshall County’s 911 dispatchers stepped up to the lectern in opposition of a new board.
Sheila Day alleged the previous 911 board was very abusive toward dispatchers. Dispatchers, she said, experienced “body shaming, sexual harassment, verbal abuse, public humiliation,” and “constant fear” of being fired for errors. She even said there were times when board members would yell at them and put their fingers in the dispatchers’ faces while they were taking calls.
“Putting us back under a board, you’ll place us back into a hostile working environment the admin code said you were supposed to protect us from. A lot of the same people will be on that board that were on the old one,” Day said.
Spraggs said his motion did not say anything about the old board being reinstated. Additionally, Lamb said a new board would have to be “revamped,” and that he’d like to see more citizen input.
A former Marshall County 911 director, Misty Drew, also spoke at last week’s meeting. She said the county’s first responders feel they don’t have a seat at the table.
“We’re in a situation right now where our responders feel like they don’t matter. They feel like their safety is not an issue,” Drew said.
She added that though she admires Freeman, their visions differ. She said with him being the only one making decisions and a lack of communication led to the petition.
Drew also took issue with the new 911 fee which would be almost “double” what was discussed. She had also worked under the previous 911 board. She said a lot of the issues bled from the chair and Neal being at constant odds.
Neal said there was already a board in place, but that it hasn’t been meeting. Spraggs said the reason they don’t meet is because it’s an advisory board with “no power.”
Neal warned that putting a new board in place that’s in charge of personnel and funds could be a dangerous road.
“We are literally putting the cart in front of the horse, and I can tell you that I hope that this motion does not run off this 911 director, because if it does we got bigger problems,” he said.
