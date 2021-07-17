BENTON — Marshall County Fiscal Court took a recess during its recent meeting to tour the E911 facility. Director Chris Freeman welcomed the court, along with many others, and gave a presentation on how it would greatly benefit Marshall County’s emergency infrastructure.
Freeman went over many positive aspects of the controversial facility, which he purports will solve many, if not all, of Marshall County’s emergency communications issues. Throughout the presentation, he said the 911 center goes beyond a regular dispatch center, and is a “game changer.”
“Again, this is not a dispatch center, it’s not a 911 center. It’s an emergency communications center, with hopes of regionalization in the future,” Freeman said.
The “next-gen 911” facility will streamline capabilities the county’s current dispatch center struggles with, such as its computer systems that currently don’t intercommunicate with each other. It will also eventually allow response time to meet the national standard (60 seconds), which, currently, Marshall County can’t do, Freeman said.
The facility also has a room to train officials. He said instead of sending employees elsewhere to train for $300 or $400, the county can buy books worth approximately $100 each and teach the subject matter themselves.
Freeman said the 11 dispatchers who work in Marshall County deserve better.
“You cannot put all these things in this 911 center and forget about these people in that seat. They are what starts public safety,” he said.
While the structure itself stands poised and ready, the project has been met with numerous setbacks. The most recent delay stemmed from the court’s decision to hold off on paying an invoice to Evans Consoles, specifically for seven 911 chairs that totaled $17,500.
Though Freeman did not say it was that decision that caused the delay, he did mention the terminals should have been installed a week and a half before last week’s meeting, but Evans Consoles had rescinded its directives to assist in constructing the facility. The company, he noted, is now in the process of fitting Marshall County’s facility back into its schedule.
That delay, he added, pushed several other important steps for the center back, as the consoles are a critical part of the process.
The “emergency communications center” was met with further resistance from District 2 Commissioner Kevin Spraggs. After the court returned to the courthouse, the commissioner took issue with the high pricing of the facility’s equipment and components.
When it came time to pay the bills, Spraggs moved to table certain ones related to the center.
“If I’m sitting here looking at it — $1,271,634.97 worth of bills — if I wanna ask a question, I am gonna ask it,” Spraggs said.
Commissioners Justin Lamb and Monti Collins agreed to allot him more time to consider it.
Judge-Executive Kevin Neal dissented, saying “the longer we drag this out, the longer this building is not getting done and we’re going to look like fools.”
The court voted 3-1 to table approximately $635,000 of the bills.
