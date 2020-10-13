The McCracken County Fiscal Court approved the sale of a pair of pick-up trucks during Monday evening’s meeting in order to replenish commissary funds at the jail.
This pair of Ford trucks were bought using funds from the McCracken County Regional Jail’s commissary fund earlier this year for work and vocational programs by Jailer David Knight, but concerns came up this summer due to the constrictions put on the use of those monies. Commissary funds are meant to be used exclusively to improve living conditions and safety for inmates of the jail.
Each truck was purchased for $30,807, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said.
Though an offer was received from the Graves County Jail for the initial price paid for the trucks, the court feels that it could receive more through a bidding process.
These trucks will be declared surplus and a bidding process will be starting for the sale of these two trucks in the coming days.
In other court happenings:
• September’s transient room tax proceeds — totaling $224,868.43 — were disbursed. The Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau received $65,929.14, the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center received $44,775.81, the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission received $68,392.30 and $45,771.18 was put into the escrow fund.
• The court approved a resolution to replace the drainage structures on Lane Road and New Hope Church Road.
• Both McCracken County and the City of Paducah will be participating in Tennessee RiverTowns programming next year. The City of Paducah paid the county’s share of the $750 fee.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will take place on Oct. 26.
