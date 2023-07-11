The McCracken County Fiscal Court met Monday evening and heard an update on the approximately $42 million sports complex project in Paducah.
McCracken County Project Manager Steve Ervin said the design team will review the developmental plans in August. Construction documents for the sports complex will be finalized in November 2023, and bids will open in February 2024. Construction will begin on March 15, 2024, and the project is anticipated to be completed within a year, opening in spring 2025.
The Stuart Nelson dog park, currently located on the site of the future sports complex, will be relocated to Noble Park, with construction beginning in October. McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said a significant amount of work and effort is being dedicated to planning the park.
“It was a lot of work to be done. It takes a lot of effort to get things moving along, but we’re making steady progress, and that’s the key to it,” Clymer said. “We also acquired some more property beneficial to the park.”
The city has acquired a new property at the intersection of Metcalf Lane and US 60. This property will serve as an additional space for the sports complex and will be used for storing park equipment. The county purchased the buildings for $180,000, which is expected to save it from building new facilities that would have cost up to $1 million.
In other business, as part of an interlocal agreement between the city of Paducah, McCracken County and the Barkley Regional Airport Authority, the airport will pay a deposit of $26,823 to Jackson Purchase Electric Cooperative. That payment covers half of $53,646 in expenses for the new airport terminal.
The McCracken Coroner’s Office has undergone certain adjustments approved by the fiscal court. The court agreed to cut the number of deputy coroner jobs from three to two. As a result, the two remaining deputies will have to fill shifts previously handled by the third deputy. However, both deputies’ salaries have increased to more than $17,000 annually.
County commissioners discussed the public safety radio communication system proposal during the fiscal court meeting. The county received bids from Motorola and from Communications International. After voting 8-0, the county has decided to issue an intent-to-award letter to Communications International. The project is expected to take 18 to 24 months to be completed and will bring technological advancements and innovations to the emergency dispatch systems in the county.
“It was a pretty good leap to get this moving forward on getting that state-of-the-art emergency communications center,” Clymer said. “What’s left now is having conversations on getting exactly what we need, how we are going to pay for it, and we’ll be meeting with the city about that.”
