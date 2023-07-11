Fiscal Court

McCracken County Fiscal Court met Monday and heard an update on the new sports complex. Construction documents will be finalized in November 2023, and bids will open in February 2024. Construction will begin on March 15, 2024, and the project is anticipated to be completed within a year, opening in spring 2025.

 JEREMIAH HATCHER | The Sun

The McCracken County Fiscal Court met Monday evening and heard an update on the approximately $42 million sports complex project in Paducah.

McCracken County Project Manager Steve Ervin said the design team will review the developmental plans in August. Construction documents for the sports complex will be finalized in November 2023, and bids will open in February 2024. Construction will begin on March 15, 2024, and the project is anticipated to be completed within a year, opening in spring 2025.

