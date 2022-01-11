Fiscal court tables vaccine mandate motion

While awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court on the federal vaccine-or-test mandate, the McCracken County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Monday to table a motion until the next fiscal court meeting that would have required county employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or for unvaccinated employees to test weekly for COVID-19 and wear a mask.
The Supreme Court heard arguments on the federal mandate last Friday, and had not issued a ruling at the time of the fiscal court meeting. However, Commissioners Bill Bartleman and Eddie Jones said that from media reports and listening to the Supreme Court justices’ questions on the arguments, it is possible the high court would block the federal mandate from taking effect.
Additionally, Bartleman pointed out while the OSHA is tasked with enforcing the federal mandate, Kentucky’s form of OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Program, or OSHP, is tasked with enforcing federal and state mandates in Kentucky. Bartleman said OSHP has not issued or proposed a vaccine mandate of its own.
“Just because the federal government has a regulation, it’s not official until the Kentucky people, the [OSHP] people, adopt a regulation,” Bartleman said.
While Bartleman, Jones and Commissioner Jeff Parker said they believe people should get vaccinated, they also want people to have a choice on whether or not to get the jab.
“I am adamantly opposed to forcing someone to put stuff in their body that they don’t want to,” Parker said.
The federal mandate applies to businesses and employers with more than 100 employees. Between all of the departments at the county level, McCracken County employs more than 100 people. While the federal mandate was scheduled to take effect on Monday, Jones said it was unclear as to whether governments or employers would face immediate punishments if they did not have a vaccine requirement or vaccine-or-test mandate in place on Jan. 10. Bartleman said employers have 30 days to adopt the mandate to the workplace, assuming it is upheld by the Supreme Court.
Bartleman said about 30% of county employees are not vaccinated. Both Bartleman and Jones suggested the possibility of incentivizing employees to get the vaccine.
In other fiscal court business:
- After Janie Criner, Child Watch Counseling & Advocacy Center executive director, spoke about the role of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers in the family court system, the fiscal court awarded Child Watch $24,875 for this fiscal year to help with costs.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will be on Jan. 24.
