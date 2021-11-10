Marshall County Commissioners voted down a more than $1,800 Lowes invoice for a gazebo during last week’s fiscal court meeting.
District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb said he felt with the current financial strife, the $1,865.77 gazebo was “excessive,” even if it is for 911 dispatchers.
“I’m well aware of the stress that these 911 dispatchers endure, but I do not think this purchase makes any sense,” Lamb said.
His opposition to paying the bill prompted Judge-Executive Kevin Neal to accuse the court of not being consistent with all departments and urged them to put forward legislation to avoid these situations again. Neal, along with County Treasurer Erica West, also said the requirements had been met and that it wasn’t the court’s place to determine how each department spends their allotted monies.
County Attorney Jason Darnall said that doesn’t mean elected officials can’t oppose bills.
“From a legal standpoint, meeting the requirements does not mean that you, as a court, give up your discretion to deny something if you think it’s excessive or unreasonable,” Darnall said.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Spraggs said he frequently questions bills. “I don’t care what department it is, if I think it’s excessive or unreasonable we will be discussing it,” he said.
