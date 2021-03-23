Fiscal court sets priorities for term remainder

Priorities for the remainder of the current McCracken County Fiscal Court’s term were laid out during Monday evening’s meeting.
Their priorities were: the terminal project at Barkley Regional Airport; repairing the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center roof; the development of Bluegrass Downs into the McCracken County Sports Complex; infrastructure; lessening of the McCracken County Jail deficit; and Carson Park.
This priority-setting was, for Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, a consequence of having “only 649 days” left in office and needing to figure out the potential ways to spend the anticipated $12.8 million coming to the county through the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 — a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Congress effective March 11 that contains $60 billion to counties and $10 billion for a Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.
Just what those funds will be used for is under strict stipulation in the legislation. Potential utilizations include funding assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality impacted by COVID-19; providing premium pay for essential workers or grants to employers with essential workers; to provide for government services to the extent of reduction in revenue; or to make “necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.”
Commissioner Eddie Jones was happy to see that specific language in the stimulus package. He’s raring to evaluate potential sewer projects. He wants to see “whether there is opportunity to expand sewer services that would create more residential development in our county.”
On the subject of the convention center, Jones explained, the roof has been experiencing “significant water intrusion.”
Discussions surrounding the roofing project have already taken place. Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said that the whole thing could cost as much as $1.1 million, about half of which could be paid for via the existing transient room tax. The remaining $600,000, it is anticipated, would be split between the city and county.
The commissioners were hopeful about the potential use of those ARPA funds to pay for their end.
• In other court happenings, Doolittle led a brief preliminary discussion regarding the jail budget.
The budget is expected to come in within $50,000 of last year’s $8 million overall budget. Further details will be released after payroll and set overhead costs are verified in the coming weeks. A specific budget workshop is expected to take place as well.
Also, the county deadline for income tax filings and net profits license fee returns was extended to May 17, potential courtroom renovations/beautifications were discussed and James Holler was promoted to Animal Control director.
The entire meeting can be viewed below:
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will take place on April 12.
