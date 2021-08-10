Fiscal court sends MOUs for E911, athletic complex to city

Progress was made toward the proposed McCracken County athletic complex and a new E-911 partnership Monday as the fiscal court agreed on the memorandums of understanding for the projects.
These agreements — the text of which is viewable in a draft form on the city of Paducah’s website without amendments made by the court Monday — are a vital next step for those projects long discussed by the city and county governments. The city is expected to discuss and vote on these documents in their commission meeting Tuesday.
“This is just huge. It’s going to be a boon for this community,” Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said of the athletic complex project. “It dwarfs anything else we have as far as economic development — the Carson Center, convention center, anything else.”
The construction costs for the athletic complex, as the draft memorandum indicated, are to be split equally between the city and county.
An initial contribution of $12.5 million apiece will be made toward these costs. Current estimates for the full execution of the master plan come to $42.5 million. This should leave $17.5 million (or $8.75 million a piece) in shared costs to be contributed.
Any costs beyond that are to be mutually agreed upon, as is the reduction or expansion of the project’s scope.
“I think we did a good job with it. There was a lot of thought that went into it over the last month or more,” Commissioner Bill Bartleman told The Sun. “I just think it was a good deal and it’s really going to move the community forward once we get this complex built. This is a major step in getting that done.”
Commissioner Eddie Jones proposed an amendment that would alter the agreement to put 60% instead of 80% of the McCracken County Sports Commission’s funds from the transient room tax toward debt service in order to give the commission more operational funds for projects outside of the athletic complex. This amendment failed, but Jones is still excited about the steps taken Monday.
“I wanted a little more conservative of a plan toward operations, but that’s the way the fiscal court voted and I certainly don’t want to turn down the city’s participation in this project,” he added. “All in all this was a good day.”
Bartleman also added an amendment. His was to ensure the annual payments received by the city and county from the project were only sufficient to cover the debt service for each year.
“I think it’s going to guarantee the adequate funding of the sports commission in the long term,” he said. “They may have some financial challenges in the beginning, but in the long term it finances it well.
“It’s going to pay for most of the bonds so the taxpayers won’t have a long-term obligation for the general fund revenue to pay those.”
On the E-911 front, too, the draft agreement will yield a 50% cost share from each governing body. It also forms the 911 Communication Services Oversight Committee — a joint organization created to make decisions regarding updates and funding options for the upgrade of the Paducah/McCracken County Community 911 Communications Services System.
The sole amendment to this memorandum was added by Bartleman, making the committee also in charge of governance.
A report ballparking the cost of the multimillion dollar upgrades to the emergency communications system is still pending. The project had an estimated cost between $8 million and $14 million, according to an outdated 2017 study the local governments agreed to split the cost to refresh in April.
Full versions of these proposed memorandums of agreement are available in the packet for Tuesday’s Paducah City Board of Commissioners meeting via paducahky.gov.
A full video of Monday’s fiscal court meeting can be found on McCracken County’s YouTube page.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will be on Aug. 23.
