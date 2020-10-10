The McCracken County Fiscal Court continued to move toward providing salary increases for employees in the sheriff’s department, jail and county clerk’s office Jan. 1, 2021, during a Friday afternoon budget workshop.
At its Sept. 28 meeting, the fiscal court approved a 4% increase to the county’s property tax revenue and a resolution establishing a plan to fund those salary increases.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer summarized the plan, which includes revenue generated from the tax increase and any additional funds that may be available, at the outset of the approximately one-hour session.
“We projected $176,000 income from the property tax increase, which leaves about $117,000 (after pension costs) for salaries to distribute this January,” he said.
The resolution also sets out an intent for an additional $400,000 on July 1, 2021, funded by the insurance tax revenue and other sources, and the intent to review finances next November to see if there are funds available to pay an additional $250,000 in January 2022.
Clymer reiterated his concerns about the wording of the resolution which termed the revenue benchmarks “goals,” dependent on actual revenue.
“I think it’s good to remember, and I’m sure you all agree, that a foundational principle of this fiscal court is to maintain our credibility and integrity so the public and our employees know that we do what we say we will do, that they can count on us to do that,” he said.
He cautioned about setting expectations for how the raises would be funded, and if those benchmarks can’t be obtained, having the move seen as a failure.
“I just feel if we first apply the raises where the need is greatest and then continue on the plan to meet those other areas as soon as we can, the employees’ expectation would be ‘maybe not right now, but soon, very soon.’ ”
Commissioner Bill Bartleman, who authored the resolution, said that the intent was to “set the goal, but I hope everybody realizes if the funds are not there we can’t do it (as outlined).”
After some discussion, the court agreed on how to proceed with the anticipated $117,000 available for salaries Jan. 1.
A motion was approved to appropriate (from the 4% tax increase) $67,000 to the sheriff’s department and $50,000 to the county jail. Additionally, in exchange for a memorandum of understanding from Jailer David Knight, the court agreed to make salary adjustments plus benefits of $100,000.
In return, Knight will contribute $100,000 annually for four years from the commissary fund to the county’s general fund for eligible medical costs the county incurs for inmates (not to exceed 30% of the gross of commissary proceeds).
The issue of salaries has been discussed for some time. Commissioners generally agreed the department heads should be the ones to decide how to distribute the funds the county allocated.
“We need to affirm to the public that we’ve solved (the issue of) a $12-an-hour starting salary for a jailer, solved a $33,000 deputy sheriff starting salary,” Commissioner Eddie Jones said.
“We want to be able to tell the public we fixed those numbers.”
The fiscal court also approved a motion establishing a salary schedule for employees in the county clerk’s office who have been there under five years.
The approximately $17,000 needed is already included in the clerk’s overall budget (from an increase in some recording fees) and would be reallocated for salaries.
The motion raises starting pay (for those employees) to $13 per hour, with 25-cent-an-hour increases after six months and one year; a 50-cent-an-hour increase after two years; a 50-cent-an-hour increase after three years; and a 50-cent-an-hour increase after four years.
Clymer said following the budget workshop he was pleased with the progress made.
“We got some major things done in a short period of time,” he said.
The next step will be for county staff to get the provisions into ordinances “to get the correct language and all, but we made some decisions that needed to be made.”
