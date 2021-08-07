BENTON — Marshall County Fiscal Court is seeking a special license agreement through the Tennessee Valley Authority so it can legally clear long-term campers from some lakefront property.
Parks Director Britney Hargrove walked the court through how they could legally force the campers at Sledd Creek off the site.
“The only way for us to clean up, clear out, and kind of make Sledd a more safe area where people can actually come and use this is for us to get this property,” Hargrove said during fiscal court on July 20.
Hargrove suggested to the court that she be given permission to apply for a property management license which would give Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies the authority to enforce property rules. The property, she stated, has received numerous complaints over the years, and that deputies continually respond to the area.
“Once we have that, we will actually be able to enforce that. We won’t have to rely on TVA, police, or Fish and Wildlife (officers) or anybody else to be able to come in and enforce that,” she said. “We will have that in our language, in our license, and then the sheriff’s office will be able to help us enforce that.”
The situation with Sledd Creek came to a head earlier this year when county officials learned there was no way to legally clear out people who have been “living” on the property in campers, tents, and even cars for months. Hargrove said that some even have chickens on site.
Before it all came to light, it was believed the property was licensed to Marshall County, which wasn’t the case. Then it was believed to be the responsibility of Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, so one day the parks department, sheriff’s office and Fish and Wildlife went to the property.
“So, here we go, all gung-ho, I got (Sheriff) Eddie (McGuire) out there, I got Fish and Wildlife out there, and I’m like ‘We’re gonna clear them out today. This is happening today!’ Then we find out that it’s not licensed to Fish and Wildlife.”
After finding out that only 5 acres of the approximately 30-acre property was licensed to KDFWR, and that most of the campers were “conveniently” out of that area, it was up to TVA. However, the campers still could not be removed. Because the property isn’t licensed to anybody, it is counted as a Zone 4 property instead of Zone 6 in TVA guidelines.
Camping is allowed in Zone 4 properties but not in Zone 6 properties.
That’s what brought Hargrove to court on July 20 to suggest seeking a license or easement on the 25-acre property. The parks director and TVA are now working toward an “interim” solution with the land management license, which could happen within just four to six weeks “if the cultural compliance does not have to consult with the state.”
“So, that’s kind of our best solution after I’ve lost count of how many Zoom calls we’ve had with TVA, and emails sent, and phone calls and everything else, and me jumping up and down at my desk,” Hargrove said. “This is where we’ve gotten, this is our best path forward, I believe, is to move forward with this land management, so that we can get these rules into place and try to clean this up.”
The court voted 5-0 to apply for the license, which would be granted with the understanding that the county would only maintain, not develop, the property until it has acquired a full license.
Sledd Creek’s situation also prompted the parks department to do a “deep dive” into the licensing status of all the county’s day parks. They found a few where the license or easement was expired or close to it, and others where the county had no legal stake all along.
The court voted to accept a bridge license agreement for Buckhorn and to seek a regular license for Lakeland Leslie Village.
Hargrove also said that even though the county has long maintained Little Jonathan and Big Jonathan, the county does not actually have a legal agreement in place to do so. Commissioner Justin Lamb said he would like to see maintenance continue on the properties if the county is legally allowed to do so, and if neither TVA or Fish and Wildlife can maintain it.
It was additionally discovered that Haddock’s Ferry is not county property either. Hargrove said Calvert City has now taken over maintenance of it.
