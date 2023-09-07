Fiscal Court

(Left to Right) Second District Commissioner Richard Abraham, Third District Commissioner Edwin Jones, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, and First District Commissioner Bill Bartleman at a previous Fiscal Court meeting.

 Carly Dick | The Sun

MCCRACKEN COUNTY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court ordered a contract for roof repairs to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center during its meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The contract will be awarded to Minter Roofing of Benton, Kentucky, in the amount of $2,068,913. That amount breaks down into $718,223 for the convention center roof and $1,350,690 for the expo roof.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In