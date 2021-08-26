MAYFIELD — Graves County’s fiscal court did not change the 2021 county property tax rate and the tax rate on tangible property at its meeting Monday.
District 2 Commissioner Tyler Goodman made the motion to set the property tax rate at .099 cents per $100 assessed value of real property, which was the same as the rate set for 2020-21.
District 3 Commissioner Todd Hayden made the motion to set the tax rate for personal property, motor vehicle, documented watercraft, aircraft, and inventory at .1050 cents per $100 assessed value. That rate was also the same as 2020-21.
A public hearing was held prior to the vote at the start of the fiscal court’s 4 p.m. meeting at the Graves County Courthouse. No one appeared before the court to speak on the matter.
The court also discussed how to move forward with its meetings in light of growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Graves County and availability of the circuit courtroom. Judge-Executive Jesse Perry proposed the fiscal court’s next meeting on Sept. 27 and possibly additional future meetings be conducted online via Zoom.
Fiscal court meetings had resumed in person last month after going virtual during the bulk of the 2020-21 pandemic.
The Sept. 13 meeting had previously been cancelled by the court.
Goodman suggested looking at permanently moving their meetings to the American Legion building on South 7th Street. Earlier this year, Post 26 moved to a smaller location and allowed its building to revert back and deeded the property to the fiscal court.
“It’s not exactly set up for a business meeting or to have a public hearings and stuff like that, but for us to maybe look into what it would take to get that set up,” he said. “(The circuit courtroom) is obviously the best place to meet, but the uncertainty is that we don’t really control what the regulations are on the courthouse side of the building.”
The Administrative Office of the Courts oversees the judicial branch’s operations and facilities in all of Kentucky’s 120 counties, such as the circuit clerk’s office and courtrooms. During a period with the pandemic, the AOC closed the courtrooms from in-person hearings and meetings.
“You’re right. It could come to a point where we can’t use this room again,” added District 1 Commissioner Richie Galloway.
Goodman also suggested checking the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 regulations to see if its funds could be used on renovations for the former Legion building. Perry said he would check on logistics.
Commissioners approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for discretionary funds totaling $129,000. According to Perry, an original flex fund agreement was for $511,000 but Graves County was only approved for $366,000.
“We assumed we had that extra amount of money for asphalt for roadways,” he said. Perry credited KYTC’s Kyle Poat and Everett Wilson for helping secure the discretionary funds to finish the road resurfacing work.
In other business, the court also approved 20 window air conditioning units from the courthouse’s annex side to surplus. That side of the building currently has a HVAC system. Perry said they would be surplussed to West Kentucky Allied Services to offer them to those in need.
Donnie Reed with the Graves County Jail updated the court on the litter abatement project that collected 11,040 pounds in July. He said they have collected 10,000 pounds of trash so far in August. Also, five restricted custody inmates graduated which Reed said saved taxpayers 450 days of incarceration time that equated to $15,100, and the approved home incarceration program has one person involved and that it is “going well.”
Reed also thanked the court for a surplussed vehicle to the jail.
Commissioners also approved the county treasurer’s claims and the July 2021 jail housing and canteen reports.
