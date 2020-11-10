The McCracken County Fiscal Court unanimously voted to approve an agreement with Paducah Water to install artwork on a water tower along I-24 Monday evening.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer was authorized by the vote to enter into an agreement with the utility — which is operated by the City of Paducah — to install a design that reads “United We Stand” along with a pair of black and white hands clasped over an American flag. The tower stands across the interstate from Arant Confederate Park near Exit 16, where the Sons of Confederate Veterans flies multiple confederate flags on its private property
In October, Judge-Executive Clymer said, “I think our message of the Black and white hands shaking in front of that United States flag instantly sends a message of: Us, we’re Americans. Black, white, we’re together and unified. That’s pretty doggone strong, I think.”
Tonight’s agreement comes after County Attorney Sam Clymer said the design does not violate the letter or spirit of the flag code, an issue the Paducah Water Board asked him to do due diligence on.
Taxpayer dollars are not being used to pay for the project. Judge-Executive Clymer said the county is accepting donations for the project.
