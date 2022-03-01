After recently visiting the building, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer suggested at Monday’s meeting of the fiscal court to allocate some funds to Floral Hall, a rental space on the county-owned Carson Park property. After some discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to fund repairs up to $10,000 at the space.
Clymer said this money could be used to freshen up the venue by painting the floors and interior walls of the space to make it more attractive for groups who wish to rent out the space. He estimated this to cost between $6,000 and $8,000.
“I think if we can fix it up and make it nice, it will be something for the whole community to be proud of,” Clymer said.
Clymer said the space averaged about one event per month, with more events typically held in the summer. The county rents out the venue for $350 per day for county residents.
Clymer and Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said Floral Hall was first used in the 1890’s, and Clymer added that the upper level was used for livestock sales. Clymer said because of other structural repairs and modifications inside of the building, it has lost some of its historical “charm.”
Commissioners raised the concern of other repairs that may be needed down the road for Floral Hall due to the building’s age and current state. Commissioner Bill Bartleman suggested finding grant funds to help pay for future repairs at the event space. Commissioner Eddie Jones also asked about the possibility of tax credits for repairs for the historical building, but Doolittle advised that to use those tax credits, Floral Hall would need to be restored to its original state.
In other fiscal court business:
• Clymer gave a Court Award to Benny Heady for his 21 years of service on the McCracken County Water Board. All three county commissioners commended Heady for his service to the county in this role.
• Fiscal Court authorized a payment of $4,455.65 to Paducah Water for the light installation on the United We Stand water tower. Clymer said the lights were paid for by donations that were raised when the United We Stand project began.
• A motion that was tabled from the previous meeting, which would raise the county attorney’s salary to $56,145.75, remained tabled for this meeting. The commissioners discussed bringing the motion off the table at the fiscal court’s next meeting.
• Clymer said he will be attending an Energy Communities Alliance Conference next week. The alliance is a group of local governments that work with the U.S. Department of Energy on rehabbing nuclear power plant facilities and land for future use.
The next fiscal court meeting is on March 14.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.