Fiscal court moves water tower project forward

McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer’s push to put a message of racial unity continued to gain traction during Monday evening’s fiscal court meeting, as the court voted to hire a renowned mural artist to paint a design atop the structure.
A pair of hands — one black, one white — clasped over an American flag beside the words “United We Stand” is slated to be painted onto the municipally-owned water tower off the westbound portion of Interstate 24, immediately opposite Arant Confederate Park in Reidland — where a Confederate flag flies alongside the highway on privately owned land.
“Those folks say there’s no racial message intended by that (flag). Even if we take them for their word that they don’t intend it, certainly a large number of people — I would guess a majority of people — that drive by those Confederate flags do perceive a racially divisive message maybe even a white supremacy message,” Clymer said. “That’s the message we’re wanting to overcome is one of the perception of racial bias out here where tens of thousands of people pass by daily and some only once in their lifetime. Hopefully it will discourage any thoughts that our community supports any racial discord or divisiveness.”
Originally proposed by Clymer in April 2020, the project has gone through a couple phases, moving from a proposal to the Paducah Water Works board to the approval of a design created by a local artist by the Paducah City Commission in the fall. This initiative will be entirely funded through donations.
Prior to Monday evening, around $3,000 had been given toward the project. Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary has been working independently to source donations and said he had received donation commitments of $10,500 toward the project from the NAACP ($1,000), CSI ($2,500), the Labor Union ($1,000), Mercy Health ($1,000), Bryant Law Center ($1,000), Murray State University ($1,000), West Kentucky Community and Technical College ($1,000), P&L Railroad ($500), Paducah Bank ($1,000), and Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering ($500).
“I’d like to thank you and the other county commissioners for taking on this project. I just think it’s a win-win for all of McCracken County and the city of Paducah,” Cleary said. “I’m really proud that the county took it on.”
Added up the total donations so far approximate $13,500.
The artist contracted by Clymer to paint the water tower is Eric Henn, an internationally renowned muralist based in Ohio. His work can be seen gracing Maker’s Mark water towers in central Kentucky and in the horse racing-themed water tower on the outskirts of Lexington.
The court approved the payment of $4,625 deposit for Henn’s work Monday. This is a quarter of Henn’s total quote of $18,500 to complete the tower, which he estimates will take between 10 and 14 days once he’s on-site. Additional costs for the project will include paint, which Clymer believes will cost under $1,000 and a lift to take Henn to the side of the tower.
A GoFundMe will be created in the coming days for public contributions. Donations can also be sent to the judge-executive’s office at the McCracken County Courthouse.
“I don’t have any concern at all that we won’t meet the cost of this thing. The problem is what to do with the other money that comes in,” Clymer said. “I think that’s a strong artistic message that we’ll put on that tower. What I would really like to see is us get 500 donations of $5 and $10, children and Sunday school classes, parents giving their kids $3 or $4 to do this and send it in an envelope.
“I think the message is strong enough and big enough that it merits that countywide and even region wide.”
Any additional money, Clymer anticipates, will be put toward maintenance and upkeep of the tower to preserve the design.
In other fiscal court happenings:
• The first reading of an ordinance refunding 2020 liquor license fees pertaining to on-premises consumption was approved. This will grant financial relief to county restaurants and bars affected by COVID-19-related restrictions over the past year. This will refund, in total, around $6,500 to local businesses.
• January’s transient room tax dollars were disbursed. A total of $209,537.11 was collected from stays in local hotels and motels. This was divvied up between the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau ($61,482.30), the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission ($630,780.36), the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center ($41,755.75) and the escrow fund ($42,518.70).
• Wayne Elliott presented the annual report regarding the McCracken County Conservation District.
The entire fiscal court meeting can be viewed in full below:
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will take place Feb. 22.
