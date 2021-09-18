Marshall County Fiscal Court pulled money to make up for a deficit in one of their budget line items.
The court recently voted to move a total of $45,000 into the account used for maintaining the county’s facilities. Judge-Executive Kevin Neal said much of the county’s aging infrastructure has become a financial drain on the local government.
“We really do have some old infrastructure that has to be dealt with, because it’s nickel and diming our purse,” he said.
“Unforeseen expenses” had depleted the account only four months into the current fiscal year, however it was not immediately clear what expenses he was referring to.
To cover current bills, as well as pending bills, the county’s treasurer, Erica West, clarified they would pull $10,000 out of bond funds, $20,000 out of “fire money,” and then $15,000 out of the fuel line item on the budget. She said a grant would soon fully replace the money taken from the fuel line.
Neal said the money would only be a temporary cover for the next few weeks, but it would buy the court some time to consider how to fund the remaining eight months in the fiscal year.
“The good thing is that as we move through this fiscal year, obviously we’ll have a better understanding the closer we get to the end of the year what our receipts are going to be,” he said.
