BENTON — A sales representative from Evans Consoles appeared in Marshall County Fiscal Court on Friday to talk about the controversial Iron Horse chairs that the court rejected payment of during a June 9 meeting.
Judge-Executive Kevin Neal requested regional sales manager Brian Fitzpatrick to appear during a special called meeting and explain why E911 dispatchers needed those chairs more than any other.
“When we break this down, we really did get a good deal,” Neal said.
Fitzpatrick’s company deals with the sale, design and installation of mission critical control rooms and important equipment, which includes 24/7 chairs. He told the court he’d met with Marshall County E911 Director Chris Freeman a year ago and had been working with the county in various aspects of the E911 center since then.
Fitzpatrick said he and Freeman negotiated the chairs down not only in quantity but price. Originally Marshall County was to consider nine chairs but Freeman asked that be reduced to seven. Additionally, the chairs normally cost $2,678.83, but that was reduced to $2,500.24 each for a total of approximately $17,500.
Furthermore, the sales rep said a demo unit was donated on request to the county at no extra cost.
Fitzpatrick also said Iron Horse has the best warranty coverage in the business. The frames of the chairs are covered for 10 years, the comfort components for three years, and the adjustment cylinder for five years. The cylinder is the largest warranty claim the company receives, he said.
Unconvinced, District 2 Commissioner Kevin Spraggs stated that Calloway County had purchased 24/7 chairs for $1,376 each, which is significantly less than Iron Horse chairs. He also stated he’d reached out to Fitzpatrick about comparable alternative chairs but was not provided with any.
“I’m not for that chair any more than I was the other day,” Spraggs said.
Fitzpatrick said the overall value of the Iron Horse 4000 Series chairs are unmatched. “What you will not find is an equivalent chair for a better price,” he said.
The sales rep added he’d never encountered a court denying an invoice before and that left his company feeling reluctant to continue working with the county on the E911 center. He also pointed out that if the chairs, which had already been delivered, were to be returned there would be a 25% restock fee or approximately $5,000.
Neal said it was important for the court to know what it would be turning away should it refuse the invoice.
“I’m not willing to waste $5,000 on a good deal,” Neal said.
In light of the restock fee, District 3 Commissioner Monti Collins said he may reconsider his previous vote to not pay the invoice but needed time to think it over.
“This is information that we did not have until today,” Collins said.
At the end of the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb took a minute to address dispatchers and Freeman on his stance regarding E911.
“Getting 911 on a path to self sustainability is very important and that’s why I want to make clear to dispatchers and to Chris I’ve supported this center from the beginning, and just because these commissioners question a bill does not mean we don’t support 911. It is our jobs as commissioners to be stewards of the taxpayers money. We have to spend it wisely,” Lamb said.
County Attorney Jason Darnall also stated that if there’s information regarding the “rights of return,” he would like to read through it.
It was not immediately clear when the court would make a decision regarding the dispatch chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.