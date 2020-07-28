A meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court on Monday saw the group approve a number of orders essential to the operations of different departments and local groups.
Jim Dudley, the chair of the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission, presented an update on developments along the tourism and recreation front from his group over the past couple of months.
Most of his portion of the discussion was centered on the approval of the commission’s $750,000 budget last Wednesday.
All of the funds for the commission come from transient room taxes levied on stays in local hotels, motels and Airbnbs, a number that has been drastically reduced due to COVID-19. The drop in tourists forced the commission to reduce their income expectations from $1.1 million.
“Obviously we don’t know what COVID-19’s going to do, we don’t know what that means for traveling, and hopefully it’s much higher than that but we didn’t want to overestimate that,” Dudley said.
A laundry list of court orders was passed during the lengthy meeting:
• McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer was authorized to pay the group’s annual $250,000 to Greater Paducah Economic Development and sign their service agreement with the group.
• A resolution designating the Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority as the county’s industrial development group to receive Tennessee Valley Authority funds under the Regional Development Agency Assistance Program was adopted.
• The court recertified contracts between 10 service providers — including ones dealing with food, inmate health care, telecommunications services, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, among others — and the McCracken County Regional Jail.
This action from the court, Jailer David Knight told the Sun, is “more of a formality, some were just year-to-year renewals. This is something we do every July, next July we’ll do it again.”
Also discussed were potential alterations to the interlocal agreement among the court, the City of Paducah and both local tourism commissions as a result of the city’s desire to refinance bonds taken out to pay for the creation of the Carson Center and the expansion of the convention center in 2001. This document also controls transient room tax collection.
The next regular meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will be Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.