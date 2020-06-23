The McCracken County Fiscal Court got a quarterly update from Greater Paducah Economic Development CEO/President Bruce Wilcox Monday night, learning about further efforts to enrich the local business community.
Wilcox spoke primarily about GPED’s projects in recent months.
“We’ve been very fortunate throughout this whole COVID-19 process,” he said. “Things have actually started to slow down in the last two or three weeks but we’ve worked a lot of projects.”
The biggest coup, as previously covered in the Sun, was the filling and eventual sale of the former Genova facility by Plastic Service and Products. This development will bring 125 jobs to the area and the sale of the building, which Wilcox expects to be completed in the first week of July, should produce a return for the local governments.
He also reported the creation of 15 jobs by National Railroad Equipment Co. and Kalleo’s expansion to downtown Paducah, which has generated 65 jobs with the potential for as many as 50 more. Overall, Wilcox reported, that’s around 200 new jobs created in the last two months.
The court commended Wilcox’s work, with Clymer adding that he has helped GPED become an even stronger partner of the county in the push for economic growth.
Talks around the court’s service agreement with GPED are continuing, and Commissioner Eddie Jones believes an agreement can be reached quickly.
• In other court happenings, the Fiscal 2021 budget ordinance was approved.
The potential naming of the county property that encompasses the McCracken County Youth Soccer Complex, the county’s model airpark, pump track and mountain bike trail also was discussed.
While no name was agreed upon, the initial proposal was to call it Perkins Creek Park, for the waterway that flows through it. Clymer suggested selling the naming rights as a possibility as another option.
The park, Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said, would hopefully have a name in the next 45 days so that signage can be made and put up by the time the Bob Leeper Bridge is open. This bridge will connect the complex to the City of Paducah’s Greenway Trail system.
• Talks between the court and McCracken County Jailer David Knight continued surrounding the use of canteen funds — monies gained through inmates’ use of the jail’s commissary — to purchase vehicles used for the transportation of inmates.
McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer isn’t sure that the legal precedents justify that use. As he understands it, canteen funds can be used only to enhance the wellbeing of inmates or improve the safety and security of the jail.
Knight holds a firm belief that using the vehicles to transport inmates to work or recreational programs would enhance inmates’ wellbeing.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman pushed for the jailer to start logging the use of vehicles used for inmate transport, especially take-home vehicles — an issue that arose in an audit of the fiscal court released this May.
“We can’t ignore what the auditor says in our audit report,” Bartleman said. “We need to follow what the auditor tells us or we’re going to get in trouble again.”
Knight objected because the jail hasn’t been keeping logs on those vehicles for the better part of 15 years and it hadn’t come up in an audit prior to the latest one.
The jailer hopes that both the issue of the logs and canteen-funded vehicle use can be resolved with opinions from the state attorney general’s office, which the state jailer’s association is currently seeking.
