Greater Paducah Economic Development President/CEO Bruce Wilcox led the McCracken County Fiscal Court through a quarterly update on the group’s progress over the past couple of months during Monday evening’s meeting.
“We’re excited about where we are and to be starting Fiscal Year 2021-2022,” Wilcox told the court. “Over the past year we’ve gained a lot of momentum engaging our private investors. We’re humbled and even more excited about the confidence and support that our investors are showing in GPED.
“We want to create change, we want to foster an environment for success and we believe at GPED and on our board of directors that success is connected with action.”
The past year, Wilcox noted, has seen six new private investors come on board with GPED — bringing the total to 50 — and it has announced five projects with 243 direct jobs created. These are projected to have created nearly another 100 jobs indirectly as well. The two most recent announcements were Blockware Mining — a cryptocurrency mining outfit — and Millwork Products, producing another 17 jobs for a job growth of 52.
All of these new jobs have a total recurring annual economic impact of around $27 million a year, which Wilcox called “a very nice shot in the arm to stimulate economic activity in our local community.”
Asset sales has been one of the bigger contributions of GPED to the local economy in recent times, notably generating $4.7 million of direct cash through the sale of the Genova building and the sale of land for the Industrial Development Authority.
This past year hasn’t been an isolated flurry of economic activity. Wilcox said he is hoping GPED will have even more success over the remainder of 2021.
“We believe we have a healthy pipeline of projects,” he added. “We have a total of 17 projects on the books now that we are considering active … we believe six of these projects are what we consider to be hot and we expect company decisions on those in the next six months.”
Wilcox and GPED are hoping to bring another economic development professional into their team in the next year to step up their business recruiting efforts even more.
In other court happenings:
• John Colson, McCracken’s chief inspector, spoke with the court about the need for an updated ordinance regarding inspection fees for single family units. Colson said he feels the current rate for electrical inspections (5 cents per square foot) needs to be doubled in order to cover the frequently needed additional trips by the inspector and that added on garages should be included in the square footage. Several other changes, including possible minimum fee structures and raises to rates for accessory structures and trailer inspections, were also discussed. The court hopes to compare rates with neighboring counties to amend the ordinance to update a fee structure that has been in place for more than two decades.
• The first reading of an ordinance composed to regulate food truck service in McCracken County was passed, though the court expects to alter it to more closely match the city of Paducah’s. The court expects trucks to use a lot on the western edge of the city, adjacent to BB&T near Kohl’s. A copy of the existing ordinance is available in the judge-executive’s office.
• The court welcomed Johnna Pickle, who previously served as the administrative assistant for the Johnson County judge-executive, to the county’s staff. Pickle will serve as the administrative assistant to Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle.
The meeting is available for viewing in its entirety on the fiscal court’s YouTube channel.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court is on July 12.
