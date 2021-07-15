MAYFIELD — Another new alternative program related to incarcerating jail inmates was presented to — and approved by — the Graves County Fiscal Court Monday.
Jacob Mason with the Graves County Jail addressed county commissioners on the home incarceration program that he said would relieve some pressure of a packed inmate population. He said that the jail currently holds 64 people for a county of 37,000, but added the jail is usually never at 64. With COVID-19, the jail averaged around 70 inmates but before the pandemic, Mason said the numbers ranged from 106-130.
With the home incarceration program, he explained, “the inmates can go home, work instead of having their lives interrupted, and we monitor them with an ankle monitor.”
Inmates who could participate would be Class C and D felons, non-violent inmates, those jailed for DUI or flagrant non-support.
Mason said the savings for the program would provide some flexibility for other needed situations. Costs to house an inmate per day run on average approximately $30 per day, he said. Through home incarceration, he said that drops to $3.20.
He added that similar programs are being utilized in Hopkins, Madison and Warren counties.
County Attorney John Cunningham said some systems have capabilities to detect alcohol and alert jail monitors. They can also be used to electronically section off areas where inmates are not allowed. If they cross into those areas, law enforcement is then alerted.
At the previous fiscal court meeting in June, an update was given about an agreement between the jail and Restricted Custody Center and Mayfield Consumer Products for an inmate-to-business work program to address recidivism.
In other business
Jodie Hansen with WK&T reported on TIF district and fiber internet installation project. She said the current cash for capital is at $318,317 and cash for operating expenses, i.e. utility bills, repairs and maintenance, property maintenance, is at $573,925. The total WK&T investment into its property off North U.S. 45 is $392,243.
Regarding fiber, she said the Tech Park is 100% ready for installs. Jimtown Road is partially released for installs and hope to be spliced and ready within next month. Water Valley is 100% spliced and in a testing phase. Copeland remote still has some construction to do along with splicing and testing, the Highway 97 remote is in the process of replacing pipe, and Symsonia will start soon and expect it to be done later this year or early spring.
Commissioners said the fiber optic work with WK&T is one of the biggest and most important programs in Graves County.
“Other parts of the state are starting to get some of the money to do it in their counties and they’re comparing it, and I agree with them, to when they first got power run to their homes,” District 3 Commissioner Todd Hayden said. “That’s how much people wanted this and I think it’s one of the biggest things we’ve ever done here.”
Judge-Executive Jesse Perry noted the project is funded through Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of tax funds. The fiscal court then chose to use funding to provide service WK&T is installing.
(0) comments
