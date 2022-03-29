Greater Paducah Economic Development President/CEO Bruce Wilcox presented GPED’s quarterly update to the McCracken County Fiscal Court at the fiscal court’s meeting Monday evening.
Since November, Wilcox said two companies have visited McCracken County in-person to see whether a potential project could start in the county. One of the companies has been in contact with GPED since December 2019. The other company got in touch with GPED through a request for information, and had site selectors to see the county two weeks later.
“Both of these site visits went very well. We received very favorable feedback from our presentations, our sights that we showed them, and our community partners,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox said both of these companies were in the heavy industrial and manufacturing sector. He added that McCracken County is still a “strong candidate” for both of those projects.
Wilcox said there are three projects that are interested in potentially locating in McCracken County. These projects, he told the fiscal court, represent about 850 jobs and about $5 billion in capital investment.
With regard to project decisions and project decision timelines, Wilcox said macroeconomic issues, such as supply chain issues, and geopolitical issues, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, have caused delays in project timelines and decisions throughout the industry. Wilcox said one company he has been in contact with has seen at least a 60% increase in its construction costs.
One specific supply chain issue he has noticed is with electric transformers: historically, Wilcox said, one can order a transformer and know what they will pay for it a year from now. Now, he said, it can take 18 to 36 months for one to arrive, and businesses are going to have to pay whatever the price of an electric transformer is when it finally arrives.
While no project interested in McCracken County has cancelled because of these issues, Wilcox said these issues have given these companies pause and has caused them to reevaluate their projections and other aspects of their projects.
Wilcox also highlighted the Triple Rail Site and some improvements being made to the site to prepare it for a potential project coming in to use the land. This site is one of three in the Midwest that has rail access traveling north, south, east and west, Wilcox said.
In other fiscal court business:
• Fiscal court welcomed members of Boy Scout Troop 7 to the meeting. Troop members were in attendance to learn more about how a government operates.
• Fiscal Year 2021-2022 checks were presented to the following organizations: Paducah Civic Air Patrol for $2,500; Heath Baseball Association for $10,000; Brooks Stadium for $7,500; and West Kentucky Community and Technical College Scholarship Fund for $125,000.
• Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin presented updates on the Floral Hall improvements. Ervin said some renovations, including painting the walls, have been completed. Upcoming plans include finishing repairs in the bathrooms and painting the floors. The fiscal court approved a motion to add another $10,000 to the budget for repairs, bringing the total budget for Floral Hall repairs to $20,000.
The next meeting of the fiscal court is on April 11.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.