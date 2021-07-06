The Marshall County Fiscal Court voted 3-1 in a June 29 meeting to pay for the controversial 24/7 Iron Horse chairs, reversing their previous vote to not pay the invoice for seven chairs, which totaled $17,500.
Judge-Executive Kevin Neal brought the issue back to the table for the court’s consideration two weeks after a regional sales manager from Evans Consoles informed the court they could face litigation for not paying the invoice.
Commissioners Monti Collins and Justin Lamb voted in favor of paying for the chairs to avoid any potential litigation from Evans Consoles. Commissioner Kevin Spraggs was the only dissenting vote.
Collins said he feared that, should they go to court, the county would end up paying close to the same amount regardless. He said in the future, he would like to receive more information ahead of time to make better decisions.
“I’ve said it a million times. I want more information,” he said.
“It’s not an easy position to be in. I’ve lost a lot of sleep over $17,500 and I know you all have as well,” Collins added. “So, I believe we’re better off paying for those chairs, that invoice, and moving on past this.”
Lamb, who said he understands that “it’s the court’s job to try to curb excessive spending,” ultimately agreed with Collins to pay the bill. He was also concerned about damaging Marshall County’s reputation and companies may not want to work with them in the future. Both Lamb and Collins said they still felt their initial vote to reject the payment on June 9 was the right decision.
Spraggs continued to hold his position the chairs were simply too much money, and they could find much cheaper 24/7 chairs. He wished they could reach a compromise. “I’m not going to sit back and be okay with what I feel is excessive spending. Not today, not ever,” Spraggs said.
Lamb suggested the court consider lowering the spending threshold for individual departments so more spending items have to be voted on by the court first. Neal said the current spending limit is $30,000 by statute.
The chairs cost approximately $2,500 each. They had been delivered to the E911 center by the time the court rejected the invoice on June 9. That day, all three commissioners voted against paying for them, sparking a heated discussion between them and Neal, who voted in favor of the chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.