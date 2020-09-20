The four members of the McCracken County Fiscal Court agree that county employees in several key departments need a raise — they just disagree on the best way to pay for it.
Following a near two-and-a-half hour budget workshop Friday, the court appears evenly split on two options: proceeding with the raises with — or without — a 4% increase on the 10% of the property tax bill residents pay that goes to the county.
If approved, the increase to taxpayers would be 4 cents for every $1,000 of property. The most cited example is, if approved, the $100 taxpayers now pay to fund county operations (10% of the $1,000 total property tax bill on a $100,000 home) would increase to $104.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Commissioner Eddie Jones expressed the need to establish recurring revenue to fund any new, recurring expenses such as salaries, while commissioners Jeff Parker and Bill Bartleman think the county can pay for the raises with the funds in hand without the increase.
“The bottom line is none of the four of us need to have it explained that there is a need for wage increases,” Clymer said. “The challenge is if we create an obligation, create a debt, we’ve got to have a source to fund that.
“And we either create new (funding) or we find somewhere in the budget to do that. That’s going to be the challenge. It not that we need to ... but how to.”
The fiscal court’s next meeting is Sept. 28, when a public hearing is scheduled on the proposed increase.
The raises concern employees in the sheriff’s department, county jail and county clerk’s office.
Sheriff Matt Carter, Jailer David Knight and County Clerk Julie Griggs expressed similar concerns during Friday’s workshop, including the need to make salaries more competitive across-the-board, the impact of pending retirements of long-term employees and providing the best service possible to county residents.
“Right now is the most imperative time, if there ever was a time, to have the most seasoned, trained, dedicated officers out there we can,” Sheriff Carter said. “We can’t afford to not be able to hire new ones, but we also can’t afford to lose what we have.
“For two years we’ve spoken of this and I just want some plan in place that would work so that the men and women we have now, as they look forward, that there’s hope around the corner.”
Said Knight: “Sheriff Carter talked about hope. Our folks have no hope. At $12 an hour and we’re looking at 2% a year (increase), they see nothing bright in their future.”
While Carter emphasized his deputies can make much more as officers with the Paducah Police Department, for example, Knight said, “We’re not competing with other jails, we’re competing with Marco’s Pizza. They pay the same as they do, except you don’t get punched in the face and have urine thrown on you for that price.”
Griggs conceded that her department does not face the same type of hazard as deputies and jailers, but stressed the need for professional services when it comes to elections and other services provided by her department is also critical.
“We have a great sheriff’s department and jail. I know in my office we’re not in physical danger compared to what they do,” she said. “I feel like people out in the public they still want good services done with elections and records. We want to avoid any black eye for the county through a (potentially) botched election, or tax bills not going out.
“I’ve got a great group of people in that office and I want to continue to bring up great people.”
The workshop also included a budget review presented by Steve Doolittle, deputy judge-executive. He reiterated his recommendation included in a memo to the court that there is not much money available in the current budget for raises. He said the 4% would yield approximately $176,000 in revenue. His recommendation included making an initial $250,000 adjustment to the salary structure Jan. 1.
With the cost of benefits, the total cost to the county would be $375,000, according to Doolittle, with approximately 50% of the cost, $187,000, paid out this fiscal year.
In supporting the tax increase, Clymer said having recurring income for a recurring expense “is a principle I think we cannot violate.”
Jones said, “I don’t think we should give raises and kick the can down the road (the liability). Giving $400,000 in raises is the equivalent of borrowing five million dollars in terms of the future cost of the long-term liability it creates. I would not borrow that kind of money without a conservative plan to make the payment.”
Parker has expressed a preference for using part of the county’s insurance tax revenue and other gains to cover the cost of raises, particularly in a year when the coronavirus has had such a dramatic impact on people’s lives.
“There’s a lot of small businesses out there hurting, people that don’t have jobs or their jobs have been cut way back,” he said.
Bartleman said with cost-saving measures the county has already initiated and other tax increases already instituted, “I think this year we can cover wage increases without increased taxes.
“I think we’ve hit our taxpayers pretty hard this year.”
