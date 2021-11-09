Fiscal court discusses plans to raise wages for sheriff's deputies

The McCracken County Fiscal Court on Monday discussed possible pay raises for sheriff’s deputies.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle discussed ways to get a total of $250,000 in additional funds to the sheriff’s office. Doolittle shared a plan that would distribute the $250,000 over three fiscal years to the sheriff’s office. That portion would get split up between paying wages for deputies and paying into pensions and FICA payments. Currently, the deputy payroll at the sheriff’s office is a little more than $2 million each year, according to documents shared at the fiscal court meeting Monday night.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman wanted to see the money dispersed in less than three years. He also discussed the possibility of the first allocation to the sheriff’s office being a larger share, as opposed to the three equal shares Clymer and Doolittle proposed.
Clymer said wages at the sheriff’s office need to rise so that the department does not lose deputies it trained to other departments with higher wages.
“We have some issues, some concerns with the sheriff’s office personnel being enticed to leave us for much better pay right down the road here at the city police department,” Clymer said.
The starting pay for a McCracken County deputy with no experience is about $38,000, per previous reports from The Sun. The starting salary for a Paducah Police officer with no experience is $54,211.
Commissioner Eddie Jones said he would like to see how these additional funds would ultimately impact deputies’ salaries.
The fiscal court agreed to try and meet soon to discuss what the county’s financial reserve situation is looking like, and to figure out how much the fiscal court can give to the sheriff’s office at one time.
The commissioners asked McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter, who was also present at the Zoom meeting, to work on what a potential salary schedule would look like if the sheriff’s office had an extra $125,000 to spend in a fiscal year, $82,247 of which would go toward salaries, and the rest of which would go to pensions and FICA.
In other business:
The fiscal court held the first reading of
- an ordinance amending the McCracken Zoning Code to amend the locations for solar energy systems and establish the regulations relating to the solar energy system’s use, installation and maintenance.
- Commissioners approved two court orders and had the first reading of one ordinance related to Murray State University’s Paducah campus. The court approved amendments to the county’s ground lease with Murray State and its interlocal agreement to consider the ability to refinance the county’s series 2011 general obligation refunding bonds.
- The fiscal court passed a court order that would allow a department head to request that the judge-executive authorize a temporary position hiring prior to approval by the fiscal court. A person could have the temporary position for up to 30 days before the fiscal court approves their permanent hire.
- Jones moved to table an order to approve changes in the 2021 budget for the McCracken County Clerk’s Office, which Bartleman seconded. Jones expressed concerns and asked questions about how the clerk’s office budget aligns with the county budget.
- The fiscal court approved the appointment of Irvin Smith, Eddie Jones and Jewell Jones to the E-911 Communication Services Oversight Committee, which will also have two appointments from the city of Paducah. Jewell Jones is a joint appointment between the county and the city.
The next fiscal court meeting will be on Nov. 22.
