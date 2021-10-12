Fiscal court discusses future zoning plans for solar farms

McCracken County Fiscal Court on Monday discussed a future land use plan that would restrict land where new solar farms could be built in the county.
Solar farms could be built on land that is zoned for agricultural use, but cannot be built on land zoned for industrial use, community development project manager Steve Ervin told the fiscal court.
The Planning Commission plans to discuss possible changes to some areas on the county’s future land use plan to change some areas from being zoned agricultural to being zoned as industrial. There will also be a public hearing at this meeting. The areas highlighted at the meeting include land in the northwest part of McCracken County and about 160 acres directly adjacent to Barkley Regional Airport.
In addition, Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said the fiscal court would need to amend agreements with solar panel companies to include that any land a solar farm is developed on needs to be zoned agricultural on both the current zoning map and the future land use plan.
Doolittle said rezoning some county land in the future land use plan could protect the county and preserve some land for possible future industrialization and more job creation compared to solar panel farms.
Doolittle said the possible rezoning would not affect the 60-megawatt, 615-acre McCracken County Solar farm along New Liberty Church Road, which The Sun previously wrote about on Oct. 7.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he does not want to limit opportunities to use some of the county’s land for industries with more jobs and better pay compared to ventures like solar panel farms.
“I’m just trying to make sure we don’t look back in a few years and say ‘we should have zoned that for big growth [and] big industry’ instead of there being solar panels or something else,” Clymer said.
In other business:
- A resolution created an Energy Project Assessment District (EPAD) within the county was adopted. The resolution will establish a program to advance conservation and efficient use of energy and water resources, and authorizes the judge-executive to execute all necessary documents to create the EPAD.
- Commissioners added an open records policy section to the McCracken County Administrative Code.
- Commissioners approved $321,205.64 from the September Transient Room Tax to be dispersed to the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Convention Center, the Sports Tourism Commission and the Escrow Fund.
- Commissioners authorized the judge-executive to execute a quitclaim deed with the Joint Sewer Agency for property on James Sanders Drive.
- Dawn Arnold was appointed to the Board of Assessment for a three-year term from November 2021 to October 2024.
- Jerry Gifford, James Adams and Donald Powers were all reappointed to the Melber New Hope Fire District Board to serve three-year terms from November 2021 through October 2024.
