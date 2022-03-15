The topic of annexation and its impacts on McCracken County were up for discussion at Monday’s McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting.
The county commissioners generally opposed annexation of county property by the city of Paducah. However, state statute gives power to cities for those entities to annex land that is adjoining existing city property.
“The city wants to annex county property in order for the city to grow, and of course it’s fairly simple that if the city takes county property, the city grows and the county loses. Not only in geography, but in potential revenue from developments that would likely come along,” McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said during Monday’s meeting.
In January, the Paducah City Commission approved an ordinance that outlines specific incentives for voluntary property annexations. These incentives include a property tax rebate incentive, a sanitation incentive and a closing cost incentive, according to the city’s ordinance passed in January. Annexation is one of the Paducah City Commission’s 12 priorities it identified in March 2021.
Clymer said during Monday’s meeting that he has had discussions with Paducah Mayor George Bray about the possibility of the city splitting tax revenue of annexed revenue-generating properties 50-50 with the county.
Bray told The Sun after Monday’s meeting that he has spoken about this proposition “conceptually” with Clymer, but said there has been no agreement and there was a lot more discussion that needed to happen.
“Annexation is a topic that needs to come up as a part of the city and county doing a comprehensive plan for the community,” Bray said.
“From the city standpoint, it needs to be a well thought-out strategy that everybody would agree to, you know, that would be fair to all concerned, and be part of a plan that the whole community needs to think about in order to make sure we’re focused on the right areas of our county for growth,” he added.
Commissioner Eddie Jones said he thought the revenue sharing agreement idea was a good one, but asked about the possible length of that possible agreement.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman concurred with Jones, and said the agreement should be a long-term one since the city and county have joined up on other long-term projects. An agreement would help the city and county governments if there is a change in representation in either the city or county governments after upcoming elections, he added.
Bartleman said the county’s payroll tax revenue has remained flat over the last several years, and said this could be due to annexation of business developments.
“I think if you want to look at the impact of annexation, you look at the history of our payroll tax revenue,” Bartleman said.
Clymer reiterated that the city and county have a good working relationship and work together on many projects and initiatives.
In other Fiscal Court business:
• Sports Tourism Commission Chair Jim Dudley and Sports Facilities Management account executive Lori Moore presented updates on the outdoor sports tourism project. The project is still in design phases, Moore said.
• Fiscal Court members approved a resolution in support of the need for widening, lengthening and realignment of Friendship Road/KY 1286 in McCracken County. The commissioners agreed to commit $50,000 to the project if the county receives a RAISE grant for the entire project, which is estimated to cost $35 million.
