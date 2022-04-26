McCracken County Fiscal Court members were under the impression that the state’s budgeted item of $5.4 million to Barkley Regional Airport would help cover McCracken County’s and the city of Paducah’s local portions of the new passenger terminal project’s cost.
When the Kentucky Legislature included the item, the fiscal court learned that this state funding would not be eligible to replace the local entities’ portions, and that the county and city would still be responsible for a portion of the project, commissioner Eddie Jones said at Monday’s meeting.
Commissioners asked Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau to speak at Monday’s meeting to help clarify what the $5.4 million from the state will cover at the airport, and what areas the airport still needs the county’s financial assistance with.
The question arose at the previous fiscal court meeting on April 11, when the county commissioners voted to table two invoices related to two invoices for airport projects. Ultimately, the commissioners voted unanimously Monday evening to pay two invoices related to the airport sanitary sewer extension.
When Gov. Andy Beshear proposed his budget in January and included $6 million to Barkley in the proposed budget, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said in a video shown at the proposed budget unveiling that the $6 million would “relieve the city and county from the burden of using our tax revenue to cover this expense.”
Commissioner Bill Bartleman said the county originally agreed to pay up to $3 million for the new terminal project to help the airport cover any shortcomings with the project.
When he heard that the state legislature included $5.4 million for Barkley in its final budget, Jones said he was “overjoyed” at first, thinking it would relieve a portion of the county’s part of the new terminal project. Then, he learned that the money was restricted so that it would not be able to be used for that purpose.
“You can imagine my disappointment thinking we had done something that was gonna make the cost of government cheaper on McCracken County and the city of Paducah, and then, within just a matter of hours learn that no, we’re actually going to make it cost more,” Jones said.
Jones said while he is happy that the airport is receiving additional funds to continue improvements at the airport and complimented Rouleau’s work with Barkley, he said he wanted to know at what point the legislature decided the funds could not cover the county’s portion of the new terminal project.
Jones also brought up the county needing funds to collaborate with Paducah on improvements to the 911 system. His initial hope was that the state’s funding for the airport would help the county free up some funds to put toward paying for the estimated $10 million to $12 million in improvements to the 911 system.
While the state’s portion is not earmarked to cover the county’s portion of the new terminal project, Rouleau said the airport has applied for a $6 million grant from funds made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to cover the city and county’s projected portions if the grant is awarded. However, the airport is not guaranteed to be awarded this grant, Rouleau added. Rouleau said he applied for this grant after a conversation with Bartleman.
Rouleau also gave the fiscal court an update on the new terminal project, which is on track for completion in March 2023. Rouleau said the airport will be getting a new control tower and is planning to expand its interior access road.
The fiscal court also voted to set the annual salaries of county commissioners, the county coroner, and the county’s portion of the county attorney’s salary for the next terms for each position beginning in 2023. State statute requires these salaries to be set every four years during election years.
Fiscal court members voted to give a 3% cost of living adjustment (COLA) to the county commissioners’ salaries, bringing the annual salaries to $28,093 starting in 2023 and a 3% COLA to the coroner, bringing the annual salary to $75,116.08 beginning in 2023.
Jones said the county attorney makes a portion of his salary from the county, and another portion from the state for prosecutorial duties. Because the state’s portion of the county attorney’s salary was expected to receive a 7% COLA raise, the county commissioners voted to keep McCracken County’s portion of the county attorney’s salary the same for the next term, keeping the salary at its current annual rate of $52,454.66.
The next regular meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court is on May 9.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
