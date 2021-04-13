The McCracken County Fiscal Court continued its support of West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Community Scholarship Program (CSP) Monday, committing $125,000 to furthering the educational assets available for county students.
Born out of talks at the Rotary Club of Paducah, the program is a public-private partnership between the club, the city of Paducah, the McCracken County Fiscal Court, area high schools and the college. Any student at a Paducah or McCracken County high school who enrolls by Oct. 1 of their high school freshman year and meets the performance guidelines will be eligible. The scholarship, particularly, pays the balance of tuition not paid by federal, state and other scholarship grants.
In its 12-year existence — it was announced in 2010 though the first scholarships were awarded in 2014 — the program has worked with 1,833 local students to help fund the pursuit of two-year collegiate degrees and technical certifications. About half of those students used funding from the program due to receiving other funding.
WKCTC President Anton Reece participated in the virtual meeting, along with Lisa Stephenson, the school’s director of K-12 partnerships, and Lee Emmons, who serves as the college’s vice president of institutional advancement and development.
Reece called the program “a tremendous achievement” for WKCTC and the community, it is unique in the state and has received national recognition.
“Our program really is a model for a way that some other counties in Kentucky and outside of Kentucky would like to go,” Emmons added.
Though not all progress can be attributed to the advent of the scholarship program, Stephenson said during the presentation, there has been a marked uptick in high school graduation and college going rate. From 2013 to 2018, McCracken County Public Schools’ graduation rate went from 88.7% to 94.8% and Paducah Public Schools increased from 81.8% to 89%. Overall in McCracken County, the college going rate for all students rose from 56.7% in 2013 to 77.2% in 2018.
The area’s investment in education, the college officials said, should pay dividends in the long run. Emmons cited an economic impact study by Emsi that indicated that for every $1 invested in education, taxpayers gain $5.20.
“We know that when people go through some education and get employed it affects every aspect of society, which is an economic boom then for the community,” she said.
In other court happenings, Greater Paducah Economic Development President/CEO Bruce Wilcox gave his quarterly presentation to the fiscal court. He noted the entity had nearly triple the “economic development activities” so far in 2021 than it had at this point in 2020.
“We’ve got a whole lot of economic development activity going on right now,” he said. “We’ve got a total of 17 projects that we’re working on, six of those being new that have come on board during the first quarter. We’re hopeful to be able to announce some of those in the coming weeks.”
Also:
• Paducah Bank representatives spoke with the court about changes to the way the county’s accounts are collateralized, spreading funds out between a network of banks to ensure that all of them are secured while also keeping Paducah Bank as the main contact point for the county’s financial management needs.
• March’s Transient Room Tax dollars were divvied up. A total of $176,609.95 was collected from hotels and motels in the county. The Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau received $51,872.40, the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission got $53,723.38, the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center got $35,199.83 and $35,814.34 went into the escrow fund.
• The court approved approximately $2,688 to go toward Carson Park beautification and utility, particularly the purchase of a number of trees and some maintenance equipment. This will mark the finishing of Phase II of the Carson Park Planting Plan.
The entire meeting can be viewed below:
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will take place on April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.