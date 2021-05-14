MAYFIELD — Graves County Fiscal Court discussed having in-person meetings in a different location if the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) disallows them from utilizing the courthouse due to pandemic restrictions.
If AOC doesn’t allow the fiscal court to use the courthouse, Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry and the commissioners would consider the old American Legion building for future meetings.
County Attorney John Cunningham said the only legal stipulations for holding a fiscal court meeting is that it must be held within city limits, inside a county owned structure, and advertised to the public in advance. Since Post 26 recently relinquished ownership of the American Legion building back to the county, Cunningham said it meets both criteria.
In other news, the court welcomed a couple of guests on Monday’s virtual meeting to discuss additional funds for the WK&T Fiber Project. Fiscal court spoke with 2nd District State Rep. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield) and Sen. Jason Howell (R- Murray), seeking their support to use funds for the WK&T Fiber Project in Graves County. Perry said the court needed a letter of approval from them to utilize $150,000 and an additional $106,410.25 in Rural Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAAP) funds.
While Howell and Heath approved the usage of the $150,000 in RDAAP funds for the project, Heath requested that the court hold off on using additional ($106,410.25) for the project.
He was initially unaware that the $150,000 had already been set aside for the project when he went to use the funds for a new spec building in the Hickory Industrial Park.
The court went ahead and passed the resolution for the $106,410.25, but agreed to discuss its usage further with Heath and Howell at a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.