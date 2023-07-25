Fiscal court

During Monday’s meeting, the McCracken County Fiscal Court unanimously approved funding for dash cameras for the sheriff’s office.

 ARRIYONNA ALLEN

The McCracken County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Monday to fund the addition of dash camera systems for the sheriff’s office. The purpose of the technology is to protect law enforcement personnel and citizens alike.

One dash camera system will be installed in every McCracken County patrol vehicle. The dash cameras will record alongside body cameras that the sheriff’s office already uses.

