The McCracken County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Monday to fund the addition of dash camera systems for the sheriff’s office. The purpose of the technology is to protect law enforcement personnel and citizens alike.
One dash camera system will be installed in every McCracken County patrol vehicle. The dash cameras will record alongside body cameras that the sheriff’s office already uses.
Deputies said this new equipment is safer for everyone in the county. McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer says that, initially, it wasn’t an easy decision to make. There was a lot of back and forth because the new system will cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Ultimately, they decided a safer community is worth the price.
“A picture is worth a thousand words.” That’s a saying McCracken County Sgt. Ryan Burrow thinks is outdated.
“The way society has progressed, it’s almost more of a, ‘If it’s not on video, it didn’t happen,’ ” Burrow said.
The dash cameras help document everything.
“We’re all human, but sometimes things get embellished, or people take offense to things, feel slighted, whatever. The body cam helps level that playing field,” Burrow said.
Also outdated, said Clymer, are the old methods of policing.
“You can’t just, anymore — just arm a person with a gun and a badge and expect them to do the job with all of the intricacies,” Clymer said.
Video evidence will hold deputies accountable and the public, too.
“You can see the person roll through that stop sign. Or in a pursuit, you can see that individual taking actions, putting themselves or others in danger and us trying to stop that from happening,” Burrow said.
It’s a pricey investment at $397,129.20 in taxpayer money, but Clymer said it’s money well spent.
“It’s going toward law enforcement and keeping them safe, so they’re secure in their homes and as they go about. That’s a, overall — that’s a small price to pay,” Clymer said.
In addition to safety, it provides another level of transparency, which Burrow said should help build a stronger relationship between deputies and the community.
“It helps to confirm that I’m doing what I need to do, the way I need to do it. You know, it keeps everybody honest,” Burrow said.
The contract for the body camera system was also extended at Monday’s meeting. Both the body camera and dash camera system contracts are with Axon.
Burrow said the sheriff’s office will also use dash camera recordings for training purposes. That will give deputies a chance to see real-life scenarios play out and give them the ability to determine better approaches to different situations.
Also discussed at the meeting is the disbursement of $180,000 in opioid abatement funding. Officials tabled handing out those funds to recipient organizations. They want to discuss lump sums instead of annual payments. One of those recipients, Lifeline Recovery Center, is set to get $10,000 every year for the next four years or one lump sum of $40,000.
Either way, Lifeline’s executive director, Ashley Miller, said it already has a plan for the money.
“The grant dollars will be going to help staff and the required training that LRC does each and every year, so that was the ultimate goal behind our request,” she said.
Clymer said he feels like the decision to do one lump sum will only benefit the recipients.
The other organizations receiving these funds include the Purchase District Health Department with a total of $100,000 and Four Rivers Behavioral Health with a total of $40,000.
Reporter Arriyonna Allen contributed to this story.
