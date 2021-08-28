BENTON — Marshall County Fiscal Court considered a change order recently for the Draffenville West Sewer Project. The court voted in favor of a total proposed fee of $70,493.61 to Rivercrest Engineering for expanding the sewer project from Easy Street to Elwood Drive, which would allow many residents to tap into the new lines.
Chad McCann told the court the district asked Rivercrest to look into a gravity-powered sewer line extension for that area. The court passed the motion 3-1 on during a special called meeting. District 2 Commissioner Kevin Spraggs was the only dissenting vote.
During the regular scheduled meeting on Aug. 17, the court had also passed a time extension for the whole project because of delays related to COVID-19 and a lack of materials. Time of construction has now extended from the end of September to the end of October.
Spraggs was the sole dissenting vote.
McMann and the court also discussed the potential for future water projects in the county, particularly in and around Benton, Calvert City and Hardin.
“These three areas that we’ve looked at, being the Hardin area, the Calvert City area, and the west Benton Oak Level area, those are three areas that have a lot of need,” McCann informed the court. “The residents in the area have expressed a lot of interest in getting access to public water, whether it’s due to a failing well system, or just wanting that access, so they’ve got a level of service there they can rely on.”
McMann and Judge-Executive Kevin Neal strongly suggested residents reach out to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority about expanding water throughout the county.
“Even if you have water, still reach out to KIA to show support because there’s folks in our community that don’t have access to that potable water,” Neal said.
District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb expressed his excitement for the projects, saying access to clean water has been a long-running issue.
“It’s going to be a big, big thing for Marshall County. Folks’ve been wanting water for a long time and we’re finally making some headway. Got a long way to go, (but) we’re getting there,” he said.
The court also took action on a number of agenda items, including:
- Approved the second reading of Ordinance 2021-05 Administrative Code.
- Approved 4-0 a settlement plan pertaining to opioid litigation, pending County Attorney Jason Darnall’s review.
- Unanimously approved several board appointments.
- Unanimously approved a municipal aid agreement and approved a resolution for it.
- Unanimously approved new hires for the Parks Department and E911.
In regards to the Draffenville sewer project, Neal stressed that certain subdivisions may not be able to tap into the new sewer line because of its reliance on gravity to function.
