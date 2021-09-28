Tax rates for McCracken County and some county services were approved at Monday’s fiscal court meeting, held via live teleconference on Zoom.
The following rates were approved (per $100 of value):
- County: 10.7 cents on real property, 16.08 cents on tangible property.
- Health Department: 2.4 cents on real property and on tangible property.
- Mental Health Center: 1.2 cents on real property and tangible property.
- McCracken County Extension Service: 4.09 cents on real property, 11.05 cents on tangible property.
- Public Library: 6.1 cents on real property, 7.91 cents on tangible property.
- Paducah Junior College: 1.6 cents on real and tangible property.
In other fiscal court business:
- Commissioners passed an ordinance authorizing the judge-executive to executive a franchise agreement with a non-exclusive cable television franchise in McCracken County to serve the county offices. In a previous fiscal court meeting, commissioners discussed a contract with Comcast.
- Commissioners approved the appointment of Jeff James to the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board. James’ term begins Oct. 1, 2021 and runs through Sept. 30, 2025.
- The judge-executive was authorized to execute an amendment to the contract of lighting of artwork with Paducah Water relating to the United We Stand water tower.
- The commissioners received 2021 tax rates from McCracken County, Concord Fire District, Hendron Fire District, Lone Oak Fire District, Melber-New Hope Fire District, Reidland-Farley Fire District and West McCracken Fire District.
- Two harrows previously used at Bluegrass Downs were declared surplus. Commissioners authorized one harrow to be transferred to the city of Paducah and one to be disposed of as appropriate.
