The McCracken County Fiscal Court voted on Monday to appoint Chief Deputy Ryan Norman to fill the remainder of Sheriff Matt Carter’s term, and voted to appoint Deputy Clerk Jamie Huskey to fill the remainder of County Clerk Julie Griggs’ term.
Carter and Griggs will retire from their current positions at the end of the month, with Norman and Huskey to start on Aug. 1.
Norman defeated Wes Orazine in the Republican primary race for sheriff in May, and currently has no challengers in the November general election. Huskey was the only candidate to file for the county clerk’s race.
Norman has served with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office since 2009. Carter promoted him to chief deputy, the department’s second-in-command position, in 2020.
Huskey has worked in the county clerk’s office for 28 years.
In a previous statement regarding his resignation, Carter, who has been the county’s sheriff since 2018, said by allowing Norman to take office prior to January, the county and county taxpayers would save the cost of having to conduct two audits on the 2022 tax collection cycle under two different sheriffs, and instead will only have to pay for one for the tax collection under sheriff-elect Norman.
Griggs has worked in the clerk’s office for over 30 years and was first elected McCracken County Clerk in 2014.
Additionally, fiscal court members discussed various issues of interest to commissioners, including the outdoor sports complex, 911 radio network upgrades and the possibility of sharing tax revenue with Paducah on revenue-generating property the city annexes.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he met with Paducah Mayor George Bray several times over the past week to discuss a possible resolution to the ongoing debate with the sports complex and 911 system interlocal agreements.
While Clymer said the city is not yet ready to agree to a resolution, he said he did speak with Bray after Monday’s 911 Communications Oversight Committee meeting prior to the fiscal court meeting. Clymer said the city has agreed that the two projects are separate projects, and has agreed to drop a proposal to only pay half of the city’s $12.5 million share of the sports complex prior to signing a 911 interlocal agreement. Clymer said he saw this as progress.
Commissioners Bill Bartleman, Eddie Jones and Jeff Parker all agreed that it is in the county’s best interest to gather more information about possible 911 radio system improvement options and costs before putting pen to paper on an interlocal agreement. However, the fiscal court also reiterated that public safety and the state of the 911 radio system, the means by which dispatchers communicate with first responders in the field, is a priority for the county.
“I’m all in on the right fix,” Jones said.
Parker added that the sports complex project and the 911 radio system improvements need to be done “as quick as possible” respective to the projects’ timelines.
“I think myself, the judge and the other commissioners are 110% in favor of getting this done. We just have to have more information,” Parker said about the 911 interlocal agreement.
Additionally, Jones also discussed the possibility of splitting tax revenue of revenue-generating properties the city of Paducah annexes from McCracken County. With about 28 counties in Kentucky where county tax revenue is impacted by city annexation, Jones said the state legislature should look into making sure there is a way to statutorily protect county tax revenue. The possibility of working out a deal with Paducah to split tax revenues between the city, county and the Industrial Development Authority was also pitched.
The Sun previously looked into the annexation discussion and Jones’ proposal in the July 9 edition.
In other fiscal court business:
• Fiscal court members allotted $2,000 plus the cost of use of Floral Hall to sponsor an upcoming Kentucky Workforce Development job fair.
• Bartleman pushed for the court and county employees to keep an eye out for potential grant funding from various sources that the county could use to help fund different projects.
The next fiscal court meeting is on July 25.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.