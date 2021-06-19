Fiscal court adopts fiscal year 2021-2022 budget

EDDYVILLE — The Lyon County Fiscal Court voted on the second and final reading of its fiscal year 2021-22 budget and discussed other business during a June 10 meeting.
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White was disappointed that the fiscal court adopted the fiscal year 2021-22 budget without requested amendments to the sheriff’s office line item. He requested the allocation of additional funds for the K-9 program at a previous meeting. White said he is confident the program can grow and become an invaluable asset to the community.
The court explained the sheriff’s office received wage increases, yet has increased spending costs over the past few years. The court reiterated that allocating additional funds to the sheriff’s office will begin taking away from other county departments, which would be unfair and ineffective.
The court tasked White with seeking community support for the K-9 program and adapting to the new budgeted funds.
Overall, $8,510,620 is appropriated for the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
In other business
The May 24, 2021, special meeting minutes were approved.
The finance officer, treasurer, clerk and sheriff reports were approved.
Various speed limit signage will be updated per the adoption of a speed limit ordinance.
The court relinquished an easement to the city of Eddyville to assume operation and maintenance of Port Authority Road.
The Lyon County Public Library Budget was received.
The Lyon County EMS budget was received.
The 2021-2022 county employee salary schedule was approved.
The court announced American Rescue Plans Act funds for fiber infrastructure are on the way and discussed how to secure requests for proposals with internet service providers.
