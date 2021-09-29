Yeiser Art Center will kick off a new fundraising event, YACtoberfest, this week. The festival, which will feature a variety of music acts as well as artists and nonprofit booths, will take place at Carson Park Thursday through Saturday.
Seth Murphy, music director for YACtoberfest, said the music lineup was “really diverse.” Local and regional groups will be playing styles like jazz, string music, heavy rock, reggae and hip-hop.
“We try to program for all different people,” Murphy said.
Some of the headliners include Nappy Roots, LUCERO, Pokey LaFarge and the Solid Rock’it Boosters.
Since the Yeiser Art Center has not held the Lower Town Arts & Music Festival for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this festival is serving as the center’s pandemic recovery fundraiser. Murphy said holding the event at Carson Park gives more space for people to spread out.
Lexie Millikan, executive director of the Yeiser Art Center, said the event was not replacing the popular Lower Town festival. According to Yeiser’s website, attendees will be asked to wear face masks when moving around the park and at times when they are unable to social distance from others, including waiting in line.
Millikan said there will be about 20 artist and nonprofit booths set up for attendees to check out. Some of the artists will be showing live demonstrations of how they make their art.
Having organized the Lower Town festival in the past, Murphy and Millikan said they have experience playing music close to homes.
“We understand a neighborhood festival and we’re conscientious about the concerns of neighbors. We want everyone to be happy here, we want the people who live in this area to be happy and enjoy it,” Millikan said.
Food, beer and wine will also be available for purchase at the festival. Murphy said people could bring chairs and blankets to sit on and enjoy the shows. Picnic baskets, bags and coolers can be brought in to the festival, but no outside alcohol is allowed.
Ticket sales will benefit the Yeiser Art Center. Weekend day passes as well as daily passes for Friday and Saturday are available online at https://yac.ticketspice.com/yactoberfest and at the gates. Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at noon on Saturday. The last act each night takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Murphy said Thursday would be a “soft opening” for YACtoberfest, and donations to the Yeiser Center would be appreciated. Donations will be taken at the Carson Park entrance.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
