MAYFIELD
From special worship services to Walk Through Bethlehem, Mayfield First Church of the Nazarene has opened their doors, arms and hearts to the community. This weekend, the church is doing so again to join in their 75th anniversary celebration.
Beginning in 1946 with small meetings at people’s homes to an eventual church at the corner of Seventh and College streets, and now at their current location on West Broadway, First Nazarene members plan to remember their past 75 years, celebrate their present, and look forward to their future with activities Saturday and a special service on Sunday.
“Seventy-five years is a big deal in any church, in any denomination,” current Pastor Steve Melvin said. “We feel we’re very blessed and very fortunate, and we’ve got another good 25 years in us before the Lord comes back if He doesn’t come back before then.”
Saturday, the church, located at 1200 W. Broadway, will hold a “Family Fun Fest” at 4 p.m. that is open to the community. Included will be food trucks, bounce houses and games for children, as well as singing. On Sunday at 10 a.m., several former pastors and former church youth who have entered into full-time ministry will be on hand for the community worship service.
Dr. Mark Lindstrom, a Mayfield native and current district superintendent of the North Arkansas District Church of the Nazarene, will return to serve as guest speaker Sunday. Another church member, Michelle Cantrell Noel, will be that day’s worship leader.
Noel, whose grandparents Robert and Lois Cantrell pastored the church twice in 1983 and 1998, serves as worship pastor at the Columbia (Tennessee) Grace Church of the Nazarene where she is working toward her ordination.
Looking back on First Nazarene’s history, Melvin, who came to the church to pastor with his wife, Shawn in 2007, stressed it took plenty of faith and work to maintain the church and its mission. After deciding to move from its Seventh and College location, members were told they had enough profit to build a new church. However, clearing the land along West Broadway tapped into those finances.
“People would give double and triple their tithe to make the payment,” he said. “There were times they had to either pay the bank note or the pastor and he’d say we need to pay the bank note. Those were hard times in the ’60s and ’70s.”
They eventually moved in 1979 and completed the church in 1981.
First Nazarene, Melvin said, supports 750 missionary families around the world, as well as mission work, such as Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, the youth group’s Needline grocery bagging efforts, vacation bible schools, revivals, Operation Shoebox, and Walk Through Bethlehem with church members depicting the Nativity story during the Christmas season for countless visitors.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church regularly hosted the ecumenical Community Thanksgiving Service and local Black History Month service. During the pandemic, Melvin took to the airwaves and broadcast his sermons through WYMC radio.
Members have collected numerous photographs and mementos that will be displayed Sunday “of what was and we hope Sunday’s service will kick us off into the future of what will be,” Melvin said.
The church has recently hired a new children’s pastor and renovated the children’s area into what they call “Kidstowne.” He said plans are to expand the building to become more user friendly, construct a glass atrium around the front of the church, gymnasium, and possibly even start a Christian school.
Another project Melvin said he would like to be involved in is church planting, perhaps in Graves County and neighboring Hickman and Carlisle counties. There are also Nazarene congregations in Paducah and Benton. The other closest one in western Kentucky is Madisonville.
