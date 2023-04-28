METROPOLIS — A familiar face is returning to First Missionary Baptist Church to help mark 157 years of serving Christ and the community.
Former pastor Rev. James H. Vinson will speak at 11 a.m. during the celebration on Sunday, April 30. Dinner will be served afterward and be followed at 2 p.m. by guest speaker Rev. Thomas Taylor. All are welcome to attend.
“The church anniversary is the biggest event of the year,” said church trustee Maxine Russell. “The church selects a chairperson for the event and that person(s) spearheads the event, starting the planning in January. This year, we picked a husband-wife team — Eugene and Dollie O’Leary. Many members make monetary pledges and have the option to complete those pledges in increments. Our congregation is small, but our members have big hearts and a great allegiance to First Missionary Baptist and the upkeep of the church.”
Vinson accepted the call to pastor at First Missionary on Feb. 2, 1991. He resigned in March 2004 after 13 years of service, during which two members, Cecil Martin in 1992 and Alfred Freeman in 2002, accepted their own calls to become ministers.
“Rev. Vinson represents 13 years of the church history and accomplished a lot,” Russell said. “He was involved in the community and remains a friend to many of the current members and the Metropolis community.”
Vinson lives in Paducah and is retired as pastor of Little Union Missionary Baptist Church in Bandana, Kentucky.
Taylor is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Puryear, Tennessee, where his grandfather, Rev. A. Taylor, pastored for over 50 years. When Rev. A. Taylor passed away, his grandson was appointed to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps as Union Grove pastor. Rev. Thomas Taylor has been the pastor for 15 years.
“During his 50 years at Union Grove, Rev. A. Taylor preached at our anniversary service every year,” Russell said. “Not only would our members anticipate his visit, but people from the local African American congregations would also look forward to attending because he would bring his entire congregation along with his choir, always delivering a dynamic message.
“It is considered a great tradition, and the anniversary committee saw no reason to break that tradition,” she continued. “Rev. Thomas Taylor is very characteristic of his grandfather — a great speaker and singer.”
Russell noted there is another connection between First Missionary Baptist and Rev. A. Taylor.
“Rev. C.E. Martin, our pastor for 17 years, was an acquaintance of the original Rev. Taylor. In addition, Rev. A. Taylor had ties to our church because quite a few of our Metropolis members were from the Puryear/Paris, Tennessee, area and knew or were related to many of the Union Grove congregation. It was like a mini family reunion,” she said of the years he spoke.
Rev. Thomas Taylor is a native of McKenzie, Tennessee, and currently resides in Rutherford, Tennessee. He comes from a family of preachers — his father and both grandfathers. He accepted the call to the ministry Nov. 4, 2001. He is a graduate of McKenzie High School and attended Jackson (Tennessee) State Community College. He and his wife, Felicia, have one son and two grandchildren.
•••
First Missionary is possibly the oldest African American church in Metropolis, if not Massac County. According to the Metropolis Sesquicentennial Historical Booklet, it was at least the sixth church organized in the city, which itself was founded in 1839.
Its roots reach back to 1866 when it was founded by a group of dedicated Christians and named the African Baptist Church. Rev. R. Broyles was the first pastor. The congregation held its first worship services in a brush arbor on Third Street near the Ohio River, before moving to the home of Jane Robinson.
The first church building was constructed on the corner of Seventh and Vienna streets in 1903. At the same time, the name was changed to First Missionary Baptist Church. This year is the 120th anniversary of the church’s location and its name. The original building was destroyed by a 1913 cyclone; soon after, the current structure was built in its place.
“The church history doesn’t tell how long it took to build the current building,” Russell noted. “Evidently, it’s built on a solid foundation — God has it in His hands as it has withstood storms, wind, fire and water damage.”
Through the years, the church continued to grow and ground was broken in July 2006 for the First Missionary Family Life Center, with construction beginning in August. Russell said the center is “one of the most significant undertakings” taken on by the congregation, and “after many years of anticipation,” it was dedicated on Feb. 17, 2008. The center was designated as 501c by 2012.
While the center provides a location, aside from the church basement, to hold activities/meals and some Sunday school classes, Rev. Dr. Orlando McReynolds said the premise of the center is to be an outreach to the community. The Family Life Center can also be rented out for wedding receptions, funeral gatherings, etc.
First Missionary Baptist Church is a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist District Association and is the oldest church in that district. McReynolds and his wife Dale will celebrate their 10th year at First Missionary Baptist in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.