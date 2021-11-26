First Missionary Baptist Church of Metropolis is partnering with the State of Illinois to host “A Day of Vaccination Action.”
The free vaccine clinic will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, rain or shine in the church’s family life center, located at Seventh and Vienna streets.
Conducted by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the clinic is designed for the whole family, serving children older than 5 years of age, as well as initial and booster shots.
Vaccines will be given on a first-come basis, and no appointment is needed, but sign-up is available at https://tinyurl.com/5enmhmcf.
The clinic will provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
For more information on the clinic, call 800-889-3931, email dph.sick@illinois.gov or visit www.dph.illinois.gov.
The IDPH, following the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to open COVID-19 booster shots to all, is recommending anyone 18 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose six months after receiving their second Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or two months after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“For continued, ongoing protection, we are urging everyone who is eligible to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to get one,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Scientific and medical experts have reviewed the data and found booster doses are beneficial. While we need more people who are completely unvaccinated to get their first doses, we cannot risk losing some of the protection the vaccines have already provided due to waning immunity.”
Early data show the vaccines effectiveness against COVID-19 infections is decreasing over time. The lower effectiveness is likely due to the combination of decreasing protection as time passes since getting vaccinated, as well as the greater infectiousness of the delta variant.
“Getting a booster shot is not uncommon. This happens every year with seasonal flu vaccine,” Ezike said. “While you should get the same type of vaccine for both your first and second doses, the CDC has said mix and matching vaccines for booster shots is allowed. For example, if you received two doses of the Moderna vaccine, you may opt to get a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for your booster dose. Or if you received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you may choose Moderna for your booster dose. You just need to wait six months after your second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or two months after your one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
Individuals can contact their health care provider or visit www.vaccines.gov to find a nearby location to receive a booster dose. People who have questions about vaccines and booster doses can call the COVID-19 Call Center at 833-621-1284.
