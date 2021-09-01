MAYFIELD — The first man to be convicted of first-degree strangulation in Kentucky received the maximum sentence allowable by law on Aug. 17, according to the Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Hasan Saxton was sentenced to 20 years in prison for first-degree strangulation, persistent felony offender enhanced; tampering with physical evidence, PFO enhanced; fourth-degree assault; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance, marijuana; third-degree criminal mischief; and second-degree PFO.
He was initially also charged with first-degree rape but was acquitted. His PFO charge was due to a previous conviction for first-degree rape, prosecutors said.
Saxton’s charges stemmed from an incident on July 8, 2020, when he found his victim lying in her bed. According to a report from the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Saxton flew into a rage and started damaging her personal property, including putting holes in her walls. He then grabbed the victim by the throat, choking her.
When she broke free, he put her in a choke hold. She then bit his arm, forcing him to release her. Saxton then struck her in the face, but she managed to call 911 afterwards, according to court papers.
Subsequent DNA evidence taken from his arm confirmed the blood was from Saxton and the victim, prosecutors said.
The Kentucky General Assembly made non-fatal strangulation a felony in 2019. Before then, strangulation was considered fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.