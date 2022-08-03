PRINCETON — Kentucky’s First Lady Britainy Beshear visited Princeton on Monday to meet with people affected by the December tornadoes, as an extension of her Christmas toy drive.
The Team Kentucky Summer Celebration at the Princeton Country Club saw different school supplies, shoes and other gifts distributed to children who were affected.
Steffani Burton, a member of the Caldwell County Long-Term Recovery Group and case manager for affected families, said she was happy to see the gathered crowds when she began the event.
“It’s really good to see all your faces and see that we’re all on the road to recovery,” Burton said. “It’s been a really long, hard year for our community. It’s wonderful to see you all and everybody look happy. I’m glad to see you.”
Burton also shared with the gathered crowd that everything for the day’s event had been made available through donations and thanked the organizations who helped make that possible.
“Today’s event would not be possible without our First Lady,” Burton continued. “Being a mom herself, she understands the importance of advocating for families and for children. She’s understood the challenges that children have faced after the tornado, and she’s worked diligently to help and to support them.”
Beshear began her remarks at the event by promising to be brief, as she knew there were a lot of excited children ready for the day.
“I am incredibly grateful to be here today to celebrate with you and to celebrate the compassion that makes Kentucky such a unique place to be,” she said.
“Unfortunately, it’s times like these that we really learn who we are, and Kentucky is just a resilient, amazing community that comes together to help neighbors, no questions asked. And I personally am so honored to be a part of the team that we are in Kentucky.”
While the focus of the day was celebration, Beshear said that she knew the recovery process was still ongoing.
“I know that y’all have been through it, and you’re still going through it, and I want you to know that we are going to be here not just today, but we are here for you, Andy and I are here for you, and we will be with you until the end of whatever challenges and construction and things you are facing here,” she said.
She explained her toy drive was started in response to wondering what she could do to help tornado victims after the December storms. She expected to receive a few thousand toys, but instead ended up with almost 200,000 toys and gift cards.
“It turns out something that was more powerful than that tornado was kindness,” Beshear said. She even talked about a woman living in West Virginia, who had lost her mother in a tornado in 1942, and wanted to provide Kentuckians with hope and kindness. Beshear closed with a note that had been sent by a young girl named Lilly along with her toy donation.
“Dear people of Kentucky,” Beshear read, “I know this month’s been rough for all of you, but I promise you, all things will get better if we all stick together and get through it. And I promise you all that God will always be with you and never leave your side. God bless everyone and Merry Christmas — signed Lilly.”
When Beshear asked Burton what the plan for the day was after her speech, Burton’s answer was simple.
“We’re going to go have fun!”
Fun was the entire goal of the day — a chance for children to just be children and forget about natural disasters and other struggles they were going through. Faces were sticky and tongues were bright from snow cones and cotton candy. Almost every child was showing off some form of face paint or stick-on tattoo, and bags were filled with school supplies, crayons and coloring books, new shoes and more.
“I know that sometimes, depending on who you are and the location, sometimes it can feel like it’s a really slow process,” Beshear said, when asked to comment on the rebuilding process, “but I did just speak with a woman who moved into her brand new house — she said two weeks ago — the first, she said, ground-up rebuild and so that is, just, it feels amazing and hopeful to hear those stories.”
“Your home is supposed to be a secure, safe space for you, or your school or your grandma’s house, and that was taken away from these kids,” she said. “And so, not only have they lost all of their things, possibly family members, but that sense of security. It’s going to take a long time to get that back for these kids, and even so — just like today, to give them a moment to just be kids and to run around and laugh, I think is an important part of that healing process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.