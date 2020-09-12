Plans for the new passenger terminal at Barkley Regional Airport officially got off the ground Thursday with the awarding of a nearly $8 million construction contract on the project’s first phase.
The airport authority board met briefly via Zoom to formally execute a $16.3 million U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration grant, and to award a Phase 1 contract to Jim Smith Contracting for $7,986,308.
“It’s the realization of a lot of work over the last four years,” said George Bray, board chair.
“To make the first award and to see dirt begin to get moved out there is something visible for the community ... for all of us.”
The new passenger terminal is a multi-phase project that is going to take few years to complete, according to Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director.
“It (first phase) is going to happen this fall, maybe 5-6 weeks from now,” he said.
The area where the new terminal will be constructed currently has soybeans planted on it, by a farmer who leases the land from the airport authority.
“He (the farmer) thinks it’s going to be a couple of weeks to when he can start harvesting that area, and then once he’s cleared the land, the contractor can get in there,” said Rouleau.
The contractor will be doing some site preparation and clearing, some utility work and installing some temporary fencing and continue work on the contract in the spring.
The overall terminal project is estimated to cost in the range of $42 million and be completed in the spring of 2023.
Rouleau noted Thursday’s awarding of the first contract on the project came exactly one year after he and other officials went to Washington, D.C. in the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual D.C. Fly-in to meet with the FAA and federal elected officials.
Bray pointed to the chamber’s support as being very important to the project as well.
“Without them we could not have accomplished this, that’s for sure,” he said.
Some of the money for the new terminal project comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“The CARES Act allowed us to receive 100% funding in the next fiscal year versus what it normally just 95% funding,” said Bray. “So, by accelerating the project (first phase), the airport’s going to be able to save over $800,000 just for this piece.”
Bray reiterated that the new terminal will benefit the entire community, even those who may never use the facility.
“Even if you never set foot in the new terminal, you have to understand the impact that it has on our community,” he said.
“It’s an economic development tool. No company of any size is going to relocate here without an airport to serve it. It’s going to help small businesses get bigger and medium-sized businesses achieve some of their goals.
“It generates commerce and tourism.”
While the coronavirus has had an impact on airline travel, like many other industries, “the airline industry is going to come back,” said Bray.
“It’s going to take a while. It’s already started to come back here. It returned quicker than we thought it would, but it has returned at a level that really needs to continue to grow.
“We’re tracking that every week. It’s still at low levels (of increase) ... but it’s definitely on the right track.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.