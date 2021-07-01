Fireworks fun: Paducah display set for 4th

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is upon us, and fireworks are a focus.
The city of Paducah’s fireworks display is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The fireworks will be shot off from Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah, which will be closed to public access. If needed, the city has a July 5 rain date.
The display typically lasts around 15 minutes.
Molly Johnson, the city’s special events superintendent, told The Sun she thinks the display is one of the best shows in the area. She described Cincinnati, Ohio-based Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics as being “phenomenal.”
This year’s fireworks contract cost $19,500, according to the city.
“We’ve had the privilege to work with them for several years now,” she said.
“They have been, in the past, our main go-to for the barge water celebrations that we do, but they’re kind of renowned for their fireworks in Ohio and across the East Coast. They do great high aerial displays, which is what we’re concentrating on here at Paxton Park, obviously, to get it above the tree lines for most people.”
Last year, the city changed locations for its annual fireworks display because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the Paducah riverfront, people celebrating the Fourth of July could watch from different locations.
“Even though it was COVID year, we did have a lot of folks. There are churches around the area, parking lots, they were all roped off. A lot of people living around there could watch from their porches, so we expect that again for sure this year,” Johnson said.
“This year, with the way numbers have gone down, people can definitely gather together and do this and watch this. At a time when we had to make this call, it was early spring when COVID numbers and everything were still high, so we always have to err on the side of caution for public safety.”
She said it takes several months to coordinate big fireworks shows.
“We are really excited and thankful to have Arthur Rozzi back,” Johnson added. “We will enjoy their show this year and then look forward to some more normalcy next year, and hopefully getting back to the riverfront.”
Of course, large fireworks displays are always a Fourth of July tradition, but many people still shoot off smaller fireworks of their own. There are many rules and safety tips to remember when it comes to setting them off.
Paducah’s Code of Ordinances allows for the sale of fireworks that leave the ground, explode or have a report (such as bottle rockets, Roman candles, firecrackers and other types). However, these fireworks are not supposed to be discharged within the Paducah city limits because of the “density of homes and other structures,” according to the city’s website.
Ground and handheld sparkling devices, such as toy smoke devices, fountains and sparklers, are permitted for use in the city. People who are caught setting off fireworks could receive a citation, and it’s illegal for minors to be in possession of fireworks, according to the city.
The Sun also reached out to Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cherry, of the Paducah Fire Department, regarding basic fireworks safety precautions. He reiterated that any firework that has a report, or makes a noise, or goes up in the air, is not allowed to be discharged within the city.
Overall, Cherry’s main advice is for people not to hold their fireworks, when someone is lighting them. He also noted there was a recent fireworks-related fatality in Hopkinsville, involving an adult.
“Don’t allow kids to be setting off fireworks unsupervised,” he said. “ ... Don’t be close to a building or any structures, and after you’ve discharged them, put them in a bucket of water to make sure they’re out.”
Cherry also said the department had a call on Monday, where youths discharged fireworks and it had set some shrubbery and mulch on fire.
“Over the years, we’ve had a few vacant houses that kids have discharged fireworks into and ignited the houses,” he added. “The hospitals here locally — I usually call and ask them to report any burn-related injuries due to fireworks over the few days (around the holiday), and both of them will treat one or two people a year that’s been injured by fireworks.”
As for the county’s fireworks guidelines, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks people to be respectful of others and to limit usage to certain times: until midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and until 11 p.m. on other dates.
The sheriff’s office said violators could be charged with second-degree disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor). Fireworks-related debris that falls on the property of others or left on public roadways can also lead to criminal littering, which is a Class A misdemeanor, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Our desire is for everyone to have a safe, enjoyable Fourth of July,” McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter told The Sun.
