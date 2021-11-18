The city of Paducah is holding “Firehouse Chili” on Friday to benefit the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.
The public is invited to stop by Fire Station No. 1, located at 301 Washington St., from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday to buy a bowl of chili, hot dog, or a boxed meal with chili, chips, dessert and drink. Paducah firefighters are cooking the chili, according to the city. Customers can enjoy their lunch at one of the tables set up in the fire station’s heated bays.
It’s cash or check only.
Officials said Human Resources Generalist McKenzie Huskey is coordinating the lunch.
“We are thankful to be able to provide this fundraising luncheon this year,” Huskey said, in a city news release.
“Due to COVID-19, we had to cancel last year’s event. I want to thank the Paducah Fire Department for hosting the luncheon and cooking the amazing chili. This is a great opportunity to enjoy great food and networking and give back to the community. I encourage everyone to stop by Station 1 and support the United Way.”
Huskey said donations from city staff and sponsors make this annual event successful.
“Midtown Market provides the meat to make the chili, and Pepsi MidAmerica donates the drinks and a promotional banner,” Huskey said.
“Artisan Kitchen is donating bakery items, while Sam’s Club and Walmart are providing gift cards to help purchase luncheon supplies. This generosity enables 100% of the proceeds to benefit the United Way.”
In 2019, Firehouse Chili raised $1,700. Paducah city employees annually raise approximately $10,000 for the United Way through fundraising events, such as Firehouse Chili and employee contributions from their paychecks.
